TradeUP Global Corporation And SAITECH Limited Announce Effectiveness of Registration Statement and April 22, 2022 Extraordinary General Meeting to Approve the Proposed Business Combination

NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeUP Global Corporation ("TradeUP Global" or "TUGC") (Nasdaq:TUGC, TUGCW, TUGCU), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, and SAITECH Limited ("SAITECH"), an energy-saving bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates bitcoin mining, heating and power industries, today announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") has declared effective TradeUP Global's registration statement on Form F-4 (File No. 333-260418) relating to the previously announced proposed business combination of TUGC and SAITECH (the "Business Combination").

TradeUP Global will mail TUGC shareholders as of March 9, 2022 (the "Record Date") the definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the Extraordinary General Meeting of TradeUP Global Shareholders (the "Extraordinary General Meeting"), to be held on April 22, 2022 at 9:00 am ET. Shareholders are encouraged to vote in advance of the Extraordinary General Meeting and will have until April 21, 2022 at 11:59 pm ET to do so. Voting in advance is easy and can be done in one of three ways: online, via telephone or by mail. All TradeUP Global shareholders entitled to vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting are encouraged to vote their shares via proxy in advance of the Extraordinary General Meeting by following the instructions on the proxy card.

"This opens a great year ahead for the company," Arthur Lee, Founder and CEO of SAITECH, commented. "As a Nasdaq listed public company, SAI can build on the momentum to unlock a sustainable future for global Bitcoin mining industry. With support from this business combination, SAI is ready to execute its global growth strategies and fulfill its mission to provide sustainable mining, available power and innovative heating to the world – this is always our aspiration since establishment."

Details of the Extraordinary General Meeting

The Extraordinary General Meeting to approve the pending Business Combination between TradeUP Global and SAITECH Limited, among other items, is scheduled for April 22, 2022, at 9:00 am ET. The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held at 437 Madison Avenue, 27th Floor, New York, New York and virtually via live webcast at https://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TUGC2022SM. Holders of TradeUP Global ordinary shares as of the close of business on the Record Date may vote at or before the Extraordinary General Meeting and are encouraged to vote before 11:59 pm ET on April 21, 2022.

TradeUP Global has filed with the SEC a definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the Extraordinary General Meeting and will mail the proxy statement/prospectus to shareholders of TradeUP Global as of the Record Date.

TradeUP Global shareholders can vote their shares in advance of the Extraordinary General Meeting online, via telephone or by mail. TradeUP Global shareholders who need assistance voting or have questions regarding the Extraordinary General Meeting may contact TradeUP Global's proxy solicitor, D.F.King, toll-free at (866)406-2284 or email at TUGC@dfking.com.

If the Business Combination and related proposals are approved by the TradeUP Global shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting, the parties anticipate the Business Combination will close shortly thereafter, subject to the satisfaction or waiver (as applicable) of all other closing conditions.

Upon the closing of the Business Combination, TradeUP Global will be renamed SAI.TECH Global Corporation and the Business Combination will result in SAITECH becoming a direct, wholly-owned subsidiary. The parties expect that the Class A common stock and warrants of the combined company will be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbols "SAI" and "SAITW" respectively.

About SAITECH

SAITECH is an energy saving bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company headquartered in Singapore that integrates the bitcoin mining, power and heating industries. SAITECH uses proprietary liquid cooling and waste heat recovery technology for its digital asset mining machines, which utilizes waste heat to provide recycled energy and heating to potential customers while lowering mining operating costs. SAITECH strives to globally become the most cost-efficient digital asset mining operations company, while simultaneously promoting the clean transition of the bitcoin mining, power and heating industries.

For more information on SAITECH, please visit https://sai.tech/.

About TradeUP Global

TradeUP Global Corporation (Nasdaq: TUGC) is a blank check company formed as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

