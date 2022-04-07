S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Treatment of AT&T Transaction with Discovery

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P 500 & 100 constituent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will spin off its interest in WarnerMedia, and immediately following the spin-off, WarnerMedia will merge with S&P 500 constituent Discovery Inc. (NASD:DISCK,DISCA,DISCB). At the time of the transaction, all classes of shares of Discovery common stock will be converted and reclassified into a single share class line of newly named Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.(NASD:WBD), and it will remain in the S&P 500. AT&T will also remain in the S&P 500 and 100 indices after completion of the transaction.

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices

index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries

spdji.comms@spglobal.com

View original content:

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices