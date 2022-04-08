Blockchain.com Hires Marissa Brooks to Lead Global Sports and Entertainment Partnerships

Premiere sports and luxury brand executive will craft partnership strategy for world's leading crypto platform

MIAMI, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain.com , the world's most popular way to buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrency, today announced that it has joined forces with Marissa Brooks, founder of 4WRD , to craft an innovative sports and entertainment partnership strategy. Brooks will be responsible for creating high impact, groundbreaking relationships with teams, leagues, athletes, entertainers, and other personalities to support the crypto platform's global growth.

A unique boutique collective in Miami, 4WRD lives primarily at the intersection of sports and luxury. The company focuses on brand partnerships and events for leading luxury brands and clientele, most recently producing the Blockchain.com Miami Padel Open. 4WRD also counts Boich Investment Group, Australian Artist Tyson Beck, and a number of luxury brands, as clients.

"As the Blockchain.com brand expands globally, we're excited to work with a premiere sports and luxury marketer like Marissa," said Peter Smith, Blockchain.com CEO and Co-Founder. "Her expertise crafting disruptive brand moments will help us develop stand-out partnerships globally. Marissa will help us bring partnerships to life in a big way as we continue to build the future of finance."

Brooks began her career with the NBA's Miami Heat where she managed corporate partnerships for a decade. She oversaw the team's largest sponsors including luxury watch brand, Hublot, which served as the Swiss brand's entry into North America.

She later joined the LVMH-owned Hublot in Switzerland leading their robust global sponsorship and events platform, where she led the first one-off licensing and luxury watch deal in the NBA. She has worked in over 16 countries around the world, skillfully marrying local cultures and customs with brand objectives. Brooks has negotiated and activated partnerships with Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Formula 1, FIFA and UEFA as well as ambassadors including Usain Bolt, Kobe Bryant, and Pelé, to name a few. Following Hublot, Brooks was CMO/Americas of the Longines Masters, moving the prestigious indoor equestrian competition from Los Angeles to New York.

Marissa resides in Miami where she will join Blockchain.com's fast-growing team.

