THE BOSTON ARCHITECTURAL COLLEGE LAUNCHES BAC CHANNEL WITH MAHESH DAAS FEATURING PRITZKER LAUREATE BALKRISHNA DOSHI

BOSTON, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Architectural College (BAC) announces the launching of its newest video venture, BAC Channel with Mahesh Daas. This ongoing program will offer a series of exclusive, insightful, and one-on-one conversations between President Mahesh Daas and thought leaders from around the design professions and related industries.

Each episode aligns with the BAC's critical mission to diversify the design professions through expanded access to excellence in design education. Another key program goal includes increasing awareness of the design discipline to advance design literacy within the public sphere.

The BAC is honored to kick-off its inaugural episode of BAC Channel with Mahesh Daas by featuring Professor Balkrishna Doshi—India's first and only Pritzker prize winning architect, educator, guru, and the BAC's 2021 honorary alumnus. As President Daas noted, "While the number of his projects might be measurable, the impact of his influence is immeasurable."

In this first episode, which was filmed during the height of the global pandemic, Professor Doshi and President Daas speak candidly about his life and career spanning nine decades, discussing design education, theory, rituals, space, architecture as well as the immense impact on our global structures and society during a global pandemic.

Watch this unique conversation during the inaugural launch of BAC Channel with Mahesh Daas—experience a candid discussion, and delve into the prodigious life of a leading architect, guru, and educator of our time, Professor Balkrishna Doshi.

Dr. Mahesh Daas, ACSA Distinguished Professor, serves as the eighth president of The Boston Architectural College. President Daas is the author of two books, Leading with Aesthetics: The Transformational Leadership of President Charles M. Vest at M.I.T. (2015, 2019) as well as co-edited volume Towards A Robotic Architecture (2018). He also serves as the current Chancellor of the ACSA College of Distinguished Professors and on the editorial board of Construction Robotics Journal. Boston Magazine hailed "The BAC's Mahesh Daas is on a Mission to Reinvent Design Education."

Founded in 1889, The Boston Architectural College (BAC) is an internationally recognized institution with a diverse student and alumni population representing more than 54 countries. Providing excellence in practice-integrated design education, the BAC was Ranked #1 for Best Graduate School for Earning Potential and #4 for Best Architecture School Offering Bachelor's Degrees in the U.S. in 2020 by GradReports. The BAC offers bachelor and graduate degrees in architecture, interior architecture, landscape architecture, design studies as well as offering continuing education certificates and courses. The BAC upholds the importance of inclusive admission, diversity, innovation, dedicated faculty, and the intrinsic value of both academic and experiential education.

