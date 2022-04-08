Rally House Opens in Waco for 17th Texas Location

WACO, Texas, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The locally inspired family-owned sports and merchandise retailer, Rally House, is heading south of Dallas to Waco, to open their 17th Texas store. Rally House Waco is excited to serve an abundance of Baylor Bears merchandise to the people of Waco, providing an assortment of product fans have been waiting for. The Waco location also showcases a wide selection of area teams to choose from.

Rally House is a specialty sports boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS teams. We also carry local novelties and regional-inspired apparel, gifts and food. With locations in the Midwest, South and Northeast, we bring stylish sports apparel and unique team gifts to cities where fans live, work and cheer. (PRNewswire)

Rally House brings their vast selection of team and local merchandise to Waco that provides fans the opportunity to shop the latest in gear for all their favorite regional teams. With the wide assortment of product that is constantly being restocked with popular styles and new arrivals, Rally House could not wait to open in Waco and get fans geared up. "We are so excited about the expansion of Rally House in Waco as the first store outside of Dallas Fort-Worth!" said Store Manager Mekala Sears.

Rally House recognized the need for a sports and merchandise retailer in Waco that offers a wide selection of teams, which is what separates them from similar retailers in the area. With apparel from brands like Nike, '47, Columbia and New Era, customers can expect to find the hottest styles when shopping. Rally House supplies merchandise from vendors all over the country to ensure that customers can also shop unique styles in a more convenient fashion. Adding to their unique styles, the Texas-inspired Local section hits home with "Whataburger" and "Dr. Pepper" designs, as well as other fashion styles from RALLY Brand™ only available at Rally House.

Rally House Waco team selection includes but is not limited to: Cowboys, Stars, Rangers, Mavericks, Astros, Baylor Bears, Texas Longhorns, Texas Tech Red Raiders, North Texas Mean Green, Tarleton State Texans, TCU Horned Frogs, OU Sooners, Oklahoma State Cowboys

For more updates, head to https://www.rallyhouse.com/rally-house-waco or follow Rally House Waco on Facebook (@RallyWaco) and Instagram (@rallywaco).

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 100+ locations across 12 states.

