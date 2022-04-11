DLT Solutions Adds Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to Its Department of Navy Oracle II Enterprise Licensing Agreement

DLT's Enterprise Agreement Platform will be used to streamline procurement, optimize IT management and provide greater access to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

HERNDON, Va., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DLT Solutions, LLC., a wholly owned subsidiary of Tech Data Corporation, and part of the TD SYNNEX™ family, announced today the addition of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to its Department of Navy (DON) Oracle II Enterprise Licensing Agreement. DLT is entering the final option year of the enterprise licensing agreement which is valued at more than $370 million over the life of the contract.

"The DON has made a long-term commitment to cloud technologies and has plans to move several of their mission-critical applications and content out of the data center and into the cloud," said Chris Wilkinson, president, DLT Solutions. "Adding OCI to the Oracle II Enterprise Licensing Agreement provides the DON with a cloud option that increases performance and operational efficiency of traditional and cloud-native applications in a secure and reliable environment."

OCI enables U.S. public sector end-users to build and run a wide range of applications and services in a highly available hosted environment. OCI offers high-performance compute capabilities and storage capacity in a flexible overlay virtual network that is securely accessible from on-premise networks.

"The addition of OCI to DLT Solutions' DON Oracle II Enterprise Licensing Agreement provides the U.S. Navy with multi-cloud enabled services to support mission-critical applications in the cloud and to meet their complex data management and advanced analytics objectives," said Mark Johnson, vice president of federal cloud sales, Oracle. "Through our long-standing partnership with DLT, and their Enterprise Agreement Platform, we have helped the DON streamline procurement, increase IT asset visibility, and significantly reduce costs for the DON."

DLT uses its Enterprise Agreement Platform to manage the DON Oracle II Enterprise Licensing Agreement. The Enterprise Agreement Platform is a turn-key solution that enables technology vendors, channel partners and U.S. public sector end-users to secure, manage and maximize enterprise agreements. It also allows technology vendors and channel partners to build and uncover new revenue opportunities, strengthen customer relationships and lockout their competition, and end-users get access to real-time reporting, asset visibility and increased cost avoidance. To learn more about DLT's Enterprise Agreement Platform, please click here.

DLT Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tech Data and part of the TD SYNNEX family. DLT is the premier government solutions aggregator that specializes in understanding the IT needs of the U.S. federal, state, local and education markets. We help simplify the process for independent software vendors, federal systems integrators and value-added resellers doing business in the U.S. public sector. For more information, please visit www.dlt.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX' 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

