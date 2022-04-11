Dremel Tells Gen Zers and Millennials: When It Comes to DIY, "You Got This"

Nearly 40% of Consumers in those Generations Say They Lack the Confidence to Take on Solo DIY Projects

MT. PROSPECT, Ill., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With "before times" normalcy off the table, consumers have settled into a home-centered approach to living[1], with both Millennials and Gen Zers seeing their homes, from college dorm rooms to studio apartments, or a colonial in the suburbs, as a refuge from the outside world. While 64 percent of young consumers said they are more interested in home improvement now than before COVID-19[2], nearly 40 percent said their lack of confidence impedes them from taking on DIY projects[3].

Nearly 40 percent of Millennials and Gen Zers say they lack the confidence to take on solo DIY projects. Dremel is telling these generations – “You Got This” – in new brand campaign that aims to inspire and help them find the courage to take on creative projects big or small. (PRNewswire)

That's why today, Dremel has launched a new brand campaign to inspire the next generation of DIYers – Millennials and Gen Zers – and help them find the courage to take on projects big or small. From trimming a dog's nails to replacing a cracked bathroom tile and more, Dremel has a simple message: You Got This!

"Through the "You Got This" campaign, we are giving this new class of DIYers the inspiration to unlock their creativity. Gen Z specifically is one of the most artistic generations yet, as the value of creativity among this group over-indexes and ranks 40 points higher[4] than the general population," said Sonesh Shah, Dremel Global President. "With our high-quality versatile products, expertise and after sale support, we are here to coach them as they work through creative and DIY projects around the home."

In other aspects of their lives, these "new DIYers" don't require much hand holding. Millennials and Gen Zers have been self-educating for years—mastering the art of the smoky eye or coding their own websites. According to research conducted by MRI[5] who surveyed Millennials and Gen Zers that describe themselves as altruistic/purpose-driven and creative minded, said they're also willing to extend that passion to their home.

75 percent are always looking for new ways to improve their home

72 percent enjoy DIY projects

69 percent like to make things themselves

56 percent of Gen Z/Millennials say everything in their home should be beautiful, so it looks good in pictures for social media

With Dremel's new vibrant ad campaign, the brand brings confidence to life through three ad spots titled, Tub, Mirror and New Place. The campaign includes a series of :15 and :06 second spots and mix of social media assets. The ads showcase a range of creative and functional DIY and home improvement tasks, from polishing a thrifted find to removing a nail in order to hang a vintage mirror, ultimately giving people the courage to pick up a Dremel tool and let their inner DIYer shine.

For 90 years, Dremel has been helping crafters, hobbyists, and home improvement enthusiasts of all skill levels unlock their creativity for generations. With more than 150 long-lasting accessories and 20 attachments, there's a Dremel tool combination available for virtually any project, no matter the complexity.

For more information on Dremel products and to view the campaign video ad spots, please visit www.dremel.com.

About Dremel

Since 1932, the Dremel brand has been helping crafters, hobbyists and home improvement enthusiasts get the job done with its full line of versatile, easy-to-use tool systems that deliver the perfect solution for almost any task. From our Dremel rotary tools that boast 150 highly engineered accessories and 20 attachments to the Multi-Max™ oscillating tools, Ultra-Saw™ and Saw-Max™ multi-saws, and the Idea Builder™ 3D printer, DIYers have come to know and trust the brand to complete their projects. Combining compact size, efficient speed, ergonomic design, precision, and versatility with a wide range of accessories, Dremel has been the catalyst to unleashing creativity among its consumers for generations and is continuing to instill courage in the next generation of DIYers through its "You Got This" campaign that launched on April 11, 2022.

[1] Gartner – Consumer Trends - US 2022

[2] Y-Pulse – No Place Like Home – US 2021

[3] Statista, 2021, Mintel – Improving the home – US 2021

[4] MRI-Simmons – Custom Audience Data – US 2022

[5] MRI-Simmons – Custom Audience Data – US 2022

