Los Angeles Rams Leverage 6Connex Event Technology to Launch First-of-Its-Kind Virtual Venue

LOS ANGELES and SAN ANTONIO, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Super Bowl LVI Champion Los Angeles Rams today launched a year-round virtual venue to provide innovative opportunities for fans, corporate partners and other stakeholders to engage with the team. The Virtual Rams House, the first virtual venue in the sports industry, was built by 6Connex, a leading provider of event technology platforms worldwide.

The virtual environment will be the setting for the Rams first End of the Season Summit, an event which will feature Rams executives recapping the previous season and discussing offseason plans and expectations for the upcoming 2022 season.

The Virtual Rams House allows fans to connect with each other via community chats on gamedays and beyond, and debate on discussion boards. Rams Season Ticket Members will be able to connect specifically with other Members in their seating section, creating communities within the community.

The 6Connex-powered environment allows fans to stay connected with the Rams year-round, providing unique content around various NFL tentpole moments and community-focused events. In addition, Rams partners can leverage the Virtual Rams House to engage Rams fans in unique ways.

The Virtual Rams House can be experienced at www.Therams.com/virtualramshouse

"We are pleased to team up with 6Connex to develop this first-of-a-kind platform for our fans," said Rams Chief Marketing Officer Kathryn Kai-ling Frederick. "With innovative features and functionality, 6Connex's platform provides unique opportunities for fans to connect with our team and to each other through a one-of-a kind digital environment."

Said Ruben Castano, 6Connex CEO, "6Connex is leading the way in the virtual and hybrid event technology space, so this was a natural next step for the organization. Creating a virtual venue for a major professional sports team is thrilling. This partnership with the Los Angeles Rams pushes boundaries of the fan experience and helps everyone engage with the team in new ways. The environment sets the standard for professional sports franchises looking for creative ways to engage with fans, sponsors and other key stakeholders."

In 2021, 6Connex and the Rams entered into a five-year partnership, making 6Connex a Proud Partner of the Los Angeles Rams. As part of the partnership, 6Connex has branding and signage at SoFi Stadium during Rams home games and sponsors a unique content series released throughout the year.

About 6Connex

6Connex is the leading provider of event technology solutions. Our secure, cloud-based platform expands audience reach and drives in-depth content engagement for marketing, sales, recruitment, training, and HR communities. Our product portfolio includes virtual environments, learning management, and webinars. For more information visit www.6connex.com , or call 1-800-395-4702.

About the Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams – Los Angeles' original professional sports team and Super Bowl LVI Champions – stand as one of the oldest franchises in the National Football League and since its founding in 1937, have garnered four World Championships and sent 30 of its members to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As a professional sports team, the organization is committed to be a valuable civic partner and serving the greater Los Angeles area 365 days a year. The Rams play their home games at SoFi Stadium, which is located at Hollywood Park, a 298-acre sports and entertainment destination being developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke in Inglewood, CA. For more information, visit www.therams.com and follow the Rams' social media channels.

