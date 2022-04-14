David Lynch Announces $500 Million Peace Initiative

Oscar-winning filmmaker calls on donors & philanthropists to fund the training of 30,000 university students to become peace-creating meditation experts

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- David Lynch, the filmmaker and founder of the nonprofit, David Lynch Foundation , announces a revolutionary world peace plan and initiative, estimated at $500 million for the first year, in partnership with the Global Union of Scientists for Peace . In a call to action video, released at 2 p.m. EDT today (please find the link HERE) , Lynch urges philanthropists to use a fraction of their wealth to take action and support the training of 30,000 university students around the world to become advanced peace-creating meditation experts and build a legacy of lasting global peace.

"The problem of violence, at its source, is stress—the escalating buildup of political and societal stress in collective consciousness that fuels conflict and warfare," Lynch said. He believes that the solution to violence is not through a reliance on conventional weapons, nuclear weapons, economic sanctions or diplomatic negotiations, noting that, "to continue to trust in these failed methods is, at this point, clearly insane."

Anchoring the peace plan is Maharishi International University in the U.S., with the training of 10,000 meditation experts in addition to another 10,000 at its sister school in India. Along with 1,000 students at partner universities in 10 major hot spots around the world through their daily meditation practice, the students will not only reduce stress and heal trauma in their own lives but also produce a powerful influence of coherence and harmony in the collective consciousness of entire nations.

"There has never been a more effective, more extensively validated approach to preventing social conflict," said Tony Nader , MD, PhD, who directs Transcendental Meditation (TM) organizations in 100 countries. "Consciousness is the core essence and primary driver of individual life. And now we understand that collective consciousness is the primary driver—and the key determinant—of society."

More than 400 published, peer-reviewed studies, many of which have been funded by the National Institutes of Health and the U.S. Department of Defense, have documented the benefits of TM for reducing stress in the individual—healing trauma, lowering levels of anxiety and depression, and improving overall health and resilience. In addition, over two dozen scientific studies have documented the benefits of large group practice of TM on society as a whole.

"The research has been carefully scrutinized by independent scholars and accepted for publication in leading, peer-reviewed academic journals ," said John Hagelin, PhD, international president of the Global Union of Scientists for Peace and president of Maharishi International University in Fairfield, Iowa. "In every case, this approach produced marked reductions in crime, social violence, terrorism and war, and increased peace and positivity in society."

Given the lack of resolution to international unrest through conventional methods such as sanctions or diplomacy, this initiative provides an innovative and supportive approach to preventing war and violence and promoting peace on a global scale.

About Global Union of Scientists for Peace : The Global Union of Scientists for Peace is an emerging force in the prevention of terrorism, war, and social violence through the application of cutting-edge, field-tested solutions in the areas of conflict resolution, national security, and global peace.

About the David Lynch Foundation : The David Lynch Foundation for Consciousness-Based Education and World Peace was launched in 2005 to bring Transcendental Meditation to vulnerable adults and children in need, including veterans with PTSD, under-resourced youth, frontline healthcare workers, women survivors of domestic violence, and police and other first responders.

About Maharishi International University : Maharishi International University (MIU) is the world's foremost university featuring Consciousness-Based Education®—which incorporates developmental technologies, like TM, to systematically unfold the full potential of the brain. MIU was founded in 1971 by Maharishi Mahesh Yogi and is accredited through the doctoral level and offers conventional academic programs as well as cutting-edge programs in areas such as integrative medicine, ayurveda, and aromatherapy. MIU also hosts the second largest computer science professionals program in the US, with nearly 1700 students.

