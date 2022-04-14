JARS Cannabis Enlists High-Profile Personalities including the Luniz, Comic J Will, Twiztid, Dave East, and Ross Rebagliati for 'How I Roll' Docuseries Premiering on 4/20

Exploring candid conversations with deep-rooted enthusiasts, the cannabis-infused series symbolizes an evolving cultural landscape while providing comedic relief as influential icons describe and demonstrate how they roll

TROY, Mich., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JARS Cannabis , Michigan's leading lifestyle retailer of affordable and accessible cannabis products, today announced the upcoming premiere of the first episode from its new docuseries, How I Roll. Starring high-profile personalities, the cannabis retailer's ongoing series dissects the cross-cultural evolution of cannabis through the lens of anecdotal perspectives, lessons, and tutorials chronicled by actors, artists, athletes, and comedians, among other creative and cultural figures alike.

Yukmouth and Kuzzo Fly of the Luniz sit down with JARS Cannabis to show viewers how they roll. (PRNewswire)

Recounting first-hand consumption experiences, How I Roll reveals bespoke preferences, techniques, and traditions adopted by notable names including I Got 5 On It hit duo, the Luniz; Detroit comedian and actor, Comic J Will; American hip-hop and hard rock duo, Twiztid; 2016 XXL Mag Freshman Class artist, rapper, and Hulu Original series Wu-Tang: An American Saga actor, Dave East; along with the first-ever Olympic Gold Medalist snowboarder-turned-cannabis entrepreneur, Ross Rebagliati.

Celebrating the intersection of cannabis with personal passion points, How I Roll taps into creators in their element to provide viewers with unparalleled insight into the featured titles' lifestyle, culture, and distinctive ties to the budding cannabis community.

"Historically, cannabis has been found to inspire and influence a number of creative professionals who are focused on interests of art, music, food, fashion, culture, sports, and tech," explains JARS Cannabis Marketing Director, Stefanie Michels. "JARS is honored to have the opportunity to collaborate with the Luniz among other high-profile industry figures to share their compelling stories, idiosyncratic rituals, and untamed experiences when consuming cannabis."

Premiering exclusively on 4/20 at 4:20 p.m. EST in Michigan stores and online only, the first episode of How I Roll will feature the internationally renowned rap duo, Yukmouth and Kuzzo Fly of the Luniz. With plans to launch additional episodes on a monthly basis, the ongoing, exploratory docuseries will be available to stream following its initial launch via JARS Cannabis' YouTube Channel .

For more information, please visit www.jarscannabis.com/events-420/ .

About JARS Cannabis

JARS Cannabis is a multi-state operating cannabis brand and retailer spearheading the medical and recreational cannabis markets in Michigan and Arizona. Establishing operations in 2020, JARS Cannabis is headquartered in Troy, Michigan, and has grown to collectively operate 17 storefronts across the US. Community-focused, JARS Cannabis is committed to providing the highest quality of products, with the widest variety of options, at prices people can afford, ensuring the integration of cannabis into any lifestyle is both easy and accessible. For more information, visit www.jarscannabis.com .

