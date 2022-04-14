Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg Named "Silicon Valley Firm of the Year" and Courtland Reichman Awarded "Silicon Valley Litigator of the Year" by Benchmark Litigation

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg LLP (RJLF) has been awarded "Silicon Valley Firm of the Year" and Managing Partner Courtland Reichman "Silicon Valley Litigator of the Year" for the third consecutive year at the 2022 Benchmark Litigation West Coast Awards ceremony held on April 7, 2022.

Courtland Reichman, Managing Partner, Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg LLP (PRNewsfoto/Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg LLP) (PRNewswire)

The firm's recent achievements include securing a $15 million patent infringement verdict on behalf of Droplets, Inc. against tech giant Yahoo, Inc., following a three-week jury trial in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. After only seven hours of deliberation, the nine-member jury found that Yahoo infringed Droplets' patent, which covers pioneering technology allowing browsers to load and store information more quickly and efficiently. At the same time, RJLF tried a high-profile case involving 10 poultry industry executives, including RJLF client Roger Austin, concerning an alleged scheme to fix prices and rig bids for chickens sold to grocery stores and restaurants. On March 29, 2022, Chief Judge Philip A. Brimmer of the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado declared a mistrial after jurors deadlocked and were unable to reach a verdict against any of the poultry executives following a six-week jury trial. This is the second time a jury has been unable to convict the firm's client. Judge Brimmer also declared a mistrial in December 2021 after jurors deadlocked following a seven-week trial.

"We are a boutique trial firm that tries some of the country's largest cases," said Courtland Reichman. "These Benchmark Litigation awards are a testament to our amazingly talented lawyers and their outstanding commitment to our clients. Having young star lawyers on their feet at trial right away has helped our clients achieve these important wins. I couldn't be prouder of our team."

Benchmark Litigation is the definitive guide to America's leading litigation law firms and lawyers. It is the only publication on the market to focus exclusively on litigation in the U.S. Research is conducted through extensive interviews with litigators, dispute resolution specialists, and their clients to identify the leading litigators and firms.

Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg LLP (RJLF) is an elite national trial firm that handles high-stakes commercial litigation, intellectual property, and white collar disputes. The firm is majority women-owned and rejects the billable hour in favor of fee arrangements that align client interests. RJLF's attorneys are diverse, exceptionally credentialed, and passionate about trial advocacy. From offices in Silicon Valley, New York, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta, the firm tries cases and argues appeals throughout the country. For more information, visit www.reichmanjorgensen.com.

