SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds CDK, UUU, ZWS, and POLY Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Weiss Law

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDK) Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDK), in connection with the proposed acquisition of CDK by Brookfield Business Partners L.P. via a tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, CDK shareholders will receive $54.87 in cash for each share of CDK common stock owned. If you own CDK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cdk

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE American: UUU) Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE American: UUU), in connection with the proposed merger of UUU with Infinite Reality, Inc. ("Infinite Reality"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Infinite Reality shareholders will hold approximately 97% of UUU's outstanding common stock and the shareholders of UUU prior to the merger will retain ownership of approximately 3% of UUU's outstanding shares. If you own UUU shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/uuu

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS), in connection with the proposed merger of ZWS with Elkay Manufacturing Company ("Elkay"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Elkay shareholders will receive up to 52.5 million shares of ZWS, which will result in Elkay shareholders owning approximately 29% of the combined company and current ZWS shareholders owning 71% of the combined company. If you own ZWS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/zws

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: POLY) Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: POLY), in connection with the proposed acquisition of POLY by HP Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, POLY shareholders will receive $40.00 in cash for each share of POLY common stock owned. If you own POLY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/poly

