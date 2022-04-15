Elevate Holistics Brings Medical Marijuana Access to the Mountain State with 100 Free Appointments

The platform will simplify the process of obtaining a medical marijuana card and enable 100 patients across the state of West Virginia to apply for free

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Holistics, a multistate solution provider in the medical marijuana industry, is bringing its platform to simplify the process of obtaining a medical marijuana card to West Virginia and offering 100 free appointments to residents over the next 6 months.

"West Virginia only recently legalized medical marijuana in 2017, and it took two more years for the law to go into effect and give West Virginians the ability to access this important method of treatment," said Stephen Stearman, CEO of Elevate Holistics. "We are excited to bring Elevate's services to the state and simplify the process for all residents, as well as offer 100 free appointments to break down yet another barrier for anyone without the means to pay for the application process."

Elevate Holistics is a multi-state operator (MOS) serving patients and medical professionals with alternative advanced healthcare options, encrypted SSL safe-site security, turn-key business solutions for clinics, online cannabis healthcare clinics, and compassionate follow-up care. Encrypted online telehealth options, including medical cannabis evaluations, renewals, and online "Ask Me Anything" videos, help patients navigate state laws with confidence.

For more information about Elevate Holistics, to partner with the company, or to request a medical marijuana card, visit https://elevate-holistics.com/

About Elevate Holistics

Elevate Holistics, a Craft Health company, is a telehealth platform focusing on getting people their medical marijuana cards and physician's medical cannabis certifications/recommendations as simply and easily as possible. The vision was two-fold: increase accessibility to those in need and provide an easy to use platform for people who want the privacy of their own home. Today, Elevate Holistics operates in multiple states, has served thousands of HAPPY PATIENTS, and is innovating to provide doctors & patients a better medical marijuana evaluation experience. For more information, visit https://elevate-holistics.com/

