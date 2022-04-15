Zovio Inc Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago

CHANDLER, Ariz., April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO), an education technology services company, today announced the results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Zovio logo (PRNewsFoto/Zovio) (PRNewsfoto/Zovio)
Zovio logo (PRNewsFoto/Zovio) (PRNewsfoto/Zovio)(PRNewswire)

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Revenue and other revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $54.8 million, compared with revenue of $93.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Operating loss for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $23.7 million, compared with operating loss of $57.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

The Company recognized an income tax benefit of approximately $47 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared with income tax benefit of $0.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $23.6 million, compared with net loss of $57.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Diluted loss per share for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $0.71, compared with diluted loss per share of $1.75 for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Non-GAAP operating loss for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $7.8 million, compared with non-GAAP operating income of $0.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Non-GAAP operating loss for the three months ended December 31, 2021 excludes legal expense of $14.3 million, acquisition costs of $0.5 million, stock compensation of $0.2 million and other non-GAAP costs of $0.9 million. Non-GAAP operating income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 excludes restructuring and impairment charges of $1.4 million, separation transaction costs of $1.2 million, acquisition costs of $0.9 million, and loss on transaction of $54.8 million.

Non-GAAP net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $7.7 million, compared with non-GAAP net income of $0.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Non-GAAP net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2021 excludes legal expense of $14.3 million, acquisition costs of $0.5 million, stock compensation of $0.2 million, other non-GAAP costs of $0.9 million and the related tax effects. Non-GAAP net income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 excludes restructuring and impairment charges of $1.4 million, separation transaction costs of $1.2 million, acquisition costs of $0.9 million, loss on transaction of $54.8 million and the related tax effects.

Non-GAAP diluted loss per share for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $0.23, compared with non-GAAP diluted income per share of $0.03 for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

Revenue and other revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $263.0 million, compared with revenue of $397.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Operating loss for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $42.6 million, compared with operating loss of $61.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The Company recognized an income tax benefit of $0.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared with income tax benefit of $13.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $42.3 million, compared with net loss of $49.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Diluted loss per share for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $1.27, compared with diluted loss per share of $1.53 for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

Non-GAAP operating loss for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $15.7 million, compared with non-GAAP operating income of $8.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Non-GAAP operating loss for the year ended December 31, 2021 excludes legal expense of $14.3 million, restructuring and impairment charges of $2.6 million, separation transaction costs of $1.1 million, acquisition costs of $2.4 million, stock compensation of $1.6 million, other non-GAAP costs of $1.4 million and severance costs of $3.5 million. Non-GAAP operating income for the year ended December 31, 2020 excludes restructuring and impairment charges of $4.8 million, separation transaction costs of $6.7 million, acquisition costs of $4.3 million and loss on transaction of $54.8 million.

Non-GAAP net loss for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $15.8 million, compared with non-GAAP net income of $8.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Non-GAAP net loss for the year ended December 31, 2021 excludes legal expense of $14.3 million, restructuring and impairment charges of $2.6 million, separation transaction costs of $1.1 million, acquisition costs of $2.4 million, stock compensation of $1.6 million other non-GAAP costs of $1.4 million, severance costs of $3.5 million and the related tax effects. Non-GAAP net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 excludes restructuring and impairment charges of of $4.8 million, separation transaction costs of $6.7 million, acquisition costs of $4.3 million, loss on transaction of $54.8 million and the related tax effects.

Non-GAAP diluted loss per share for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $0.47, compared with non-GAAP diluted income per share of $0.27 for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $28.3 million as compared to $35.5 million as of December 31, 2020.

The Company used $15.4 million of cash in operating activities during the year ended December 31, 2021, compared with $25.3 million of cash provided by operating activities during the year ended December 31, 2020.

On April 14, 2022, the Company entered into a credit facility as the borrower, with each of its wholly-owned subsidiaries as guarantors. The credit facility provides for, among other things, a term loan in the aggregate principal amount of $31.5 million. Subject to the terms of credit facility, the term loan bears interest at a rate per annum equal to LIBOR plus 9%.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures for non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP diluted income (loss) per share, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP measures exclude legal expense, restructuring and impairment charges, separation transaction costs, acquisition costs, non-GAAP stock compensation, loss on transaction, severance costs as well as certain income tax adjustments, as applicable. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules. Management believes non-GAAP financial measures are useful in providing investors with an understanding of how specific line items in the consolidated statements of income are affected by items that may not be indicative of the operating results of the Company's core business. To the extent that other companies use similar methods in calculating and reporting non-GAAP operating results, the Company believes provision of supplemental non-GAAP financial information allows for a meaningful comparison of the Company's performance against the performance of other companies. The Company further believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information regarding its ongoing operating activities and business trends related to its results of operations, as well as a meaningful comparison with historical financial results. The Company's management and board of directors utilize these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the Company's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP, in developing operating budgets and evaluating the Company's performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are intended to supplement GAAP financial information, and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Refer to the accompanying tables for a detailed reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Zovio Inc will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) today to discuss its latest financial results and recent highlights. The dial-in number for callers in the United States is (888) 330-3204, and the dial-in number for other callers is (646) 960-0844. The access code for all callers is 8039474. A live broadcast of the call will also be available on the Company's website at http://ir.zovio.com.

About Zovio Inc

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, which includes Fullstack Academy and TutorMe, leverages its core strengths and applies its technology and capabilities to priority market needs. Using advanced data and analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact and are subject to the Safe Harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding management's intentions, hopes, beliefs or expectations, and statements regarding the Company's outlook for the remainder of 2022 and beyond. These forward-looking statements are based on current information and expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual performance or results may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by such statements due to various factors, including without limitation: our ability to successfully transition to being an education technology services company and the reliability of certain financial and accounting measures we utilize.

Additional information on factors that could cause actual plans implemented and actual results achieved to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements is included from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 to be filed with the SEC on April 15, 2022, the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and the Company's current reports on Form 8-K which are available at www.zovio.com. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made on the basis of management's good faith beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding future events based on information available at the time such statements are made. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or any changes in assumptions, expectations or other factors affecting such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

ZOVIO INC

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

December 31,


Year Ended

December 31,


2021


2020


2021


2020

University Partners segment revenue

$          45,675


$          87,401


$       232,793


$       376,220

Zovio Growth segment revenue

9,087


5,742


30,240


20,901

Revenue and other revenue

54,762


93,143


263,033


397,121









Costs and expenses:








     Technology and academic services

16,965


19,591


70,663


74,412

     Counseling services and support

20,578


25,467


89,514


96,996

     Marketing and communication

16,700


21,603


85,328


91,620

     General and administrative

9,875


10,947


43,160


47,352

     University-related expense


16,669



89,001

     Legal expense

14,335



14,335


     Restructuring and impairment charges


1,413


2,641


4,843

     Loss on transaction


54,797



54,797

Total costs and expenses

78,453


150,487


305,641


459,021

Operating loss

(23,691)


(57,344)


(42,608)


(61,900)

Other income (loss), net

40


(58)


130


(120)

Loss before income taxes

(23,651)


(57,402)


(42,478)


(62,020)

Income tax expense (benefit)

(47)


(162)


(129)


(13,068)

Net loss

$         (23,604)


$         (57,240)


$         (42,349)


$         (48,952)

Loss per share:








     Basic

$             (0.71)


$             (1.75)


$             (1.27)


$             (1.53)

     Diluted

$             (0.71)


$             (1.75)


$             (1.27)


$             (1.53)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding used in computing loss per share:








     Basic

33,475


32,697


33,256


31,959

     Diluted

33,475


32,697


33,256


31,959

ZOVIO INC

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)



As of December 31,


2021


2020

ASSETS




Current assets:




     Cash and cash equivalents

$                28,265


$                35,462

     Restricted cash

9,288


20,035

     Investments

974


1,515

     Accounts receivable, net

9,631


7,204

     Prepaid expenses and other current assets

13,423


12,617

Total current assets

61,581


76,833

Property and equipment, net

26,382


30,575

Operating lease assets

28,881


20,114

Goodwill and intangibles, net

29,499


31,785

Other long-term assets

2,691


1,999

Total assets

$              149,034


$              161,306

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




     Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$                74,769


$                62,693

     Deferred revenue and student deposits

14,939


8,090

Total current liabilities

89,708


70,783

Rent liability

34,205


24,125

Other long-term liabilities

5,115


7,181

Total liabilities

129,028


102,089

Total stockholders' equity

20,006


59,217

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$              149,034


$              161,306

ZOVIO INC

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)



Year Ended December 31,


2021


2020

Cash flows from operating activities




Net loss

$           (42,349)


$           (48,952)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:




     Provision for bad debts

1,229


14,256

     Depreciation and amortization

8,333


11,403

     Deferred income taxes


119

     Stock-based compensation

4,367


8,291

     Noncash lease expense

8,240


10,644

     Net loss (gain) on marketable securities

(212)


(111)

     Loss on disposal or impairment

239


38

     Loss on transaction


51,952

     Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




       Accounts receivable

(3,656)


(17,666)

       Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(806)


10,339

       Other long-term assets

(692)


(1,241)

       Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

14,495


(4,978)

       Deferred revenue and student deposits

6,849


1,706

       Operating lease liabilities

(9,281)


(10,751)

       Other liabilities

(2,189)


277

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(15,433)


25,326

Cash flows from investing activities




Capital expenditures

(1,436)


(3,153)

Purchases of investments

(1,080)


(720)

Cash transferred in connection with disposition


(62,325)

Capitalized costs for intangible assets

(721)


(272)

Sales of investments

1,833


1,818

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,404)


(64,652)

Cash flows from financing activities




Proceeds from exercise of stock options


8

Proceeds from the issuance of stock under employee stock purchase plan

125


209

Borrowings from notes payable


2,682

Tax withholding on issuance of stock awards

(1,232)


(507)

Repurchase of common stock


(106)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(1,107)


2,286

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(17,944)


(37,040)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

55,497


92,537

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$            37,553


$            55,497

ZOVIO INC

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,


Year Ended

December 31,


2021


2020


2021


2020

Operating Income (Loss) Reconciliation:








GAAP operating income (loss)

$            (23,691)


$            (57,344)


$            (42,608)


$            (61,900)

     Legal expense

14,335



14,335


     Restructuring and impairment expense


1,413


2,641


4,843

     Separation transaction costs


1,157


1,114


6,731

     Acquisition costs

513


874


2,371


4,298

     Non-GAAP stock compensation

199



1,563


     Other non-GAAP costs

893



1,390


     Loss on transaction


54,797



54,797

     Severance costs



3,481


Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

$              (7,751)


$                   897


$            (15,713)


$               8,769

















Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation:








GAAP net income (loss)

$            (23,604)


$            (57,240)


$            (42,349)


$            (48,952)

     Legal expense

14,335



14,335


     Restructuring and impairment expense


1,413


2,641


4,843

     Separation transaction costs


1,157


1,114


6,731

     Acquisition costs

513


874


2,371


4,298

     Non-GAAP stock compensation

199



1,563


     Other non-GAAP costs

893



1,390


     Loss on transaction


54,797



54,797

     Severance costs



3,481


     Income tax impacts, non-GAAP

(32)


(89)


(307)


(13,122)

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$              (7,696)


$                   912


$            (15,761)


$               8,595

















Diluted Income (Loss) Per Share Reconciliation:








GAAP diluted income (loss) per share

$                (0.71)


$                (1.75)


$                (1.27)


$                (1.53)

     Legal expense

0.43



0.43


     Restructuring and impairment expense


0.04


0.08


0.15

     Separation transaction costs


0.04


0.03


0.21

     Acquisition costs

0.01


0.03


0.07


0.13

     Non-GAAP stock compensation

0.01



0.05


     Other non-GAAP costs

0.03



0.05


0.01

     Loss on transaction


1.68



1.71

     Severance costs



0.10


     Income tax impacts, non-GAAP

0.00


(0.01)


(0.01)


(0.41)

Non-GAAP diluted income (loss) per share

$                (0.23)


$                 0.03


$                (0.47)


$                 0.27

ZOVIO INC

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,


Year Ended

December 31,


2021


2020


2021


2020

EBITDA and AdjustedEBITDA Reconciliation:








GAAP net income (loss)

$            (23,604)


$            (57,240)


$            (42,349)


$            (48,952)

     Other expense (income), net

(40)


58


(130)


120

     Income tax expense (benefit)

(47)


(162)


(129)


(13,068)

     Depreciation and amortization

2,035


2,655


8,333


11,403

EBITDA

(21,656)


(54,689)


(34,275)


(50,497)

     Legal expense

14,335



14,335


     Restructuring and impairment charges


1,413


2,641


4,843

     Separation transaction costs


1,157


1,114


6,731

     Acquisition costs


42



971

     Non-GAAP stock compensation

199



1,563


     Other non-GAAP costs

893



1,390


     Loss on transaction


54,797



54,797

     Severance costs



3,481


Adjusted EBITDA

$              (6,229)


$               2,720


$              (9,751)


$             16,845

Contact: Vickie Schray
vickie.schray@zovio.com
866 475 0317 x10003

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zovio-inc-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-results-301526665.html

SOURCE Zovio

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.