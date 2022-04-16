Rally House Arrives in Omaha, NE, Market

OMAHA, Neb., April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House, the trusted sports and merchandise retailer that is locally inspired and family-owned, continues its expansion by entering a new market in Nebraska with upcoming locations in greater Omaha. This continued company growth will result in several new stores, starting with Rally House Shadow Lake and Rally House Metro Crossing. Rally House is now looking to hire numerous positions as they prepare for store openings.

Rally House is a specialty sports boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS teams. We also carry local novelties and regional-inspired apparel, gifts and food. With locations in the Midwest, South and Northeast, we bring stylish sports apparel and unique team gifts to cities where fans live, work and cheer. (PRNewswire)

With roots in Kansas City, dating back to 1989, it's impressive to see Rally House continually growing into a widely respected retailer in multiple states with over 100 locations. The company is excited to provide an assortment of local and team merchandise to residents in the Omaha area.

Shoppers can turn to Rally House for a wide range of products for regional sports teams and colleges. Find gear for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Creighton Bluejays, KC Chiefs, KC Royals, Iowa Hawkeyes, Iowa State Cyclones and more. Additionally, Rally House stores in Omaha will have many locally specific products to show praise for iconic hometown brands and themes.

By offering an assortment of merchandise from renowned brand names like Nike, New Era, and RALLY Brand™, Nebraskans will have no trouble repping fan-favorite programs and franchises with high-quality products. Rally House also offers a complete selection of products available online at www.rallyhouse.com.

Rally House is excited to bring their top-notch customer service and extensive knowledge of sports to the Omaha, NE, market, ensuring all fans and locals get the apparel, accessories, and gifts to showcase their love for their favorite teams.

To help guarantee success in this growing market, Rally House is looking to hire passionate and friendly team members that want to be a part of the fun. Rally House locations in Omaha welcome all sports fanatics and dedicated locals to explore available positions and inquire about joining the team. Apply today at rallyhouse.com/careers-retail!

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home decor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 100+ locations across 12 states.

