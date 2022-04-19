APITech Announces Participation at AOC Europe 2022

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.), a leading provider of capabilities that Protect, Power, and Process critical RF and electronics applications is pleased to announce our participation at AOC Europe 2022 in Pérols, France. Held at Parc des Expositions de Montpellier on May 10th-12th, 2022, APITech will be exhibiting at Booth B19.

AOC Europe gives us a unique opportunity to meet with new and existing customers to talk about our products and technologies supporting Electronic Warfare applications, said Michael Schwarm, vice president, worldwide sales and marketing for APITech. "We are uniquely positioned to help our defense customers address current and emerging challenges from the component-level to highly integrated subsystems and assemblies.

APITech will be showcasing our advanced solutions for Electronic Warfare including broadband amplifiers, RF/EMI filters, multi-function RF modules, limiters & attenuators, and RF distribution switches.

Later in 2022, APITech will be attending IMS in Denver in June, and AOC US in Washington, DC in October.

For more information on APITech's trade show program, go to: https://info.apitech.com/events

About APITech

APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.) is an innovative designer and manufacturer of high-performance subsystems, modules, and components to Protect, Power, and Process critical RF and electronics applications. A high-reliability technology pioneer with over 70 years of heritage, APITech's products are used by global defense, industrial, and commercial customers for critical applications including electronic warfare, Radar, C4ISR, Space, missile defense, commercial aerospace, wireless communications, medical, oil and gas, and harsh environments.

Contact:

Madeline Lee

APITech

+1 508-251-6486

Madeline.lee@apitech.com

