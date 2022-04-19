Delivering Comprehensive Financial Services to the Innovation Economy, SVB Financial Group Rebrands to Reflect Growth

"SVB" to represent the company's full offering:

Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Capital, SVB Private, and SVB Securities

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Financial Group (SVB), the financial partner of the innovation economy, today announced a rebrand of its four primary businesses — Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Capital, SVB Private and SVB Securities — under the brand name SVB.

"Over the past several years, SVB has invested heavily in our business to build a comprehensive financial services platform to help our clients achieve their goals," said Greg Becker, President and CEO of SVB. "We have evolved far beyond our roots as a commercial bank for startups. As we approach our 40th year in business, we are using the brand "SVB" to better reflect the full power of our suite of services across our four complementary businesses."

With more than $211 billion in total assets (as of December 31, 2021) and more than 6,500 employees globally, SVB strives to provide a level of partnership that improves the probability of its clients' success. Today SVB is located in nine countries and is widely recognized as a champion of the innovation sector, a leader in corporate social responsibility and a great place to work.

SVB's core businesses include:

Silicon Valley Bank – global commercial banking, expertise and insights for venture capital and private equity investors and the world's most innovative companies in the technology, life science and healthcare, and premium wine industries.

SVB Capital – venture capital and credit investing platform with $7.5 billion in assets under management, providing multiple options for investors to access and grow capital.

SVB Private – private banking, wealth planning, trust, brokerage and investment management services focused on the unique needs of innovation economy entrepreneurs, executives and investors. SVB Private, formerly SVB Private Bank, manages $19.6 billion in assets for clients following the acquisition of Boston Private in 2021.

SVB Securities – investment banking dedicated to the innovation economy, providing healthcare and technology companies with differentiated sector knowledge, deep expertise and an extensive suite of capital market and advisory solutions. SVB Securities, formerly SVB Leerink, was renamed in February 2022 .

While SVB will go to market under the SVB brand name, SVB Financial Group remains the legal entity name of the holding company.

SVB is the financial partner of the innovation economy, helping individuals, investors and the world's most innovative companies achieve their ambitious goals. SVB's businesses - Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Capital, SVB Private and SVB Securities - together offer the services that dynamic and fast-growing clients require as they grow, including commercial banking, venture investing, wealth planning and investment banking. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, SVB operates in centers of innovation around the world. Learn more at svb.com/global.

