eMed Co-Founder and CEO, Dr. Patrice Harris, will Host Fireside Chat with U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy at eMerge Americas 2022

Additionally, Miami-based eMed exhibit at the premier global tech conference showcasing its Test-to-Treat™ technology and recruiting talent

MIAMI, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eMed, the creator and architect of the at-home, virtually guided Test-to-Treat™ technology, will be exhibiting at eMerge Americas 2022, as well as sponsoring the eGOV Summit within eMerge. The events take place April 18-19 at Miami Beach Convention Center.

eMed's Co-Founder and CEO, Dr. Patrice Harris will take to the main stage for a fireside chat, entitled "Protecting the Public's Health: A Conversation with the U.S. Surgeon General". Taking place 4:00 pm Tuesday, April 19, 2022 on the eMerge Main Stage, Dr. Harris and the 21st U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek H. Murthy, will talk about the evolving COVID-19 virus and how government and the tech sector must work together to ensure the American public health system is efficient, equitable, and most of all, effective.

"eMed's participation in eMerge Americas and the eGOV Summit with the U.S. Conference of Mayors is an exciting opportunity to collaborate with some of the world's greatest people in tech, health and government," said Dr. Patrice Harris, Co-Founder and CEO of eMed. "The nexus of these industries in the eMed headquarters' backyard provides unlimited potential and opportunity for our team to recruit talent, make partnerships and have meaningful conversations likeminded professionals."

eMed offers at-home testing through its Digital Point-of-Care™ platform, which enables you to get care online 24/7 with no appointment needed. The eMed platform enables live guidance by a Certified Guide who ensures the integrity of the testing process and validates the test result. Test takers receive a digital lab report, valid for travel, treatment and more, sent to their email within 15 minutes.

eMed's involvement with eMerge Americas builds on the recent announcement of its Test-to-Treat™ capability – an enhancement to eMed's current at-home testing solution which will facilitate the rapid provision of prescription antiviral therapeutics should users test positive for COVID-19.

eMed has provided tens of millions of virtually-proctored, at-home COVID-19 rapid tests to consumers, businesses and governments. Millions of eMed traveling customers have used our CDC-accepted testing solution for re-entry into the United States from over 200 countries.

About eMed

eMed's Mission is to Democratize Healthcare. Our strategy is to combine the most authoritative and inexpensive in-home test kits with the largest real-time network of certified remote proctors. As our initial offering, we architected the first at-home, Digital Point-of-Care™ COVID-19 test in 2020. Our Test-to-Treat™ technology shortens the time it takes to get healthy by giving you verified test results and access to treatment within minutes, from anywhere. To deliver our mission, eMed will continue to break new ground in affordability and access, expand our partnerships globally, and address the broadest range of in-home testable illnesses. Visit eMed.com to learn more.

