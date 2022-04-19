Liguori Academy hosts three-day career cohort program for students featuring speakers from top Philadelphia companies

Summary:

PHILADELPHIA, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liguori Academy , an independent high school located in Philadelphia' Riverwards neighborhood, will host Career Cohort discovery days on April 20, 21 and 22. This three day program keeps with the Liguori mission to prepare all students to be college and career ready.

Liguori Academy is a non-profit, private high school located in the Riverwards neighborhood of Philadelphia. (PRNewswire)

The event will kick off on April 20, 2022, with a keynote address from Dr. Jamisa McIvor Bennet, Founder and CEO of Rosebud's Investments and one of the most powerful and self-starting female millennial entrepreneurs in Philadelphia. The days following will include over a dozen notable Philadelphia business founders and figureheads, giving students the opportunity to learn, ask questions, and network with some of the most influential business leaders in the region.

Students will engage in:

Breakout sessions from industry experts in the arts, technology, construction, and real estate sectors with footprints in the Greater Philadelphia region and the City of Philadelphia .

Thought-provoking discussions with members of the Building Industry of Philadelphia during and learn more about the relationship between BIA, the Student Chapter of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) for BIA, and Liguori Academy's roadmap for success.

Are you interested in sponsoring a student or getting involved with Liguori Academy? Visit www.LiguoriAcademy.org/about-us to learn more.

