PMP Management Announces Expansion of its Full-Service Los Angeles Division with Move to Union Bank Plaza

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Property Management Professionals, LLC. (PMP), a leading community association management company offering innovative products and exceptional service, announces expansion of their existing Los Angeles Division with move to Union Bank Plaza in Downtown Los Angeles, California.

"This exciting expansion is part of our strategic growth plan in the Los Angeles market, providing significantly more space for our rapidly growing team while at the same time strengthening our local service capabilities," said CEO and President, Brad Watson. "As one of the only association management firms with a permanent, full-service office space in Los Angeles, this expansion also further reaffirms our commitment to the Los Angeles market."

Union Bank Plaza, located at 445 S. Figueroa Street, is a class A office space located in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles, offering unmatched innovative meeting spaces and amenities, including a two-level retail center, a fitness center, and a two-acre landscaped outdoor plaza.

"It was important that our new space reflected our company's lifestyle-centric culture, benefiting both our valuable employees and our clients," said Watson. "This is a space that not only enhances the employee and client experience, it cultivates a culture of creativity and collaboration."

PMP's new full-service Los Angeles Division officially opened Monday, April 18, 2022.

ABOUT PROPERTY MANAGEMENT PROFESSIONALS (PMP)

PMP was founded in 2008 with a vision for a fresh approach to community management, focused on extraordinary customer care and a proactive, value-added management style that has come to define their organization. Over the past 13 years, PMP has grown to nine divisions in four states, employing nearly 250 full-time employees while staying true to their local connection to the communities they serve by operating in a client-first, boutique-style fashion. PMP's diverse portfolio of association clients range in size and type from 2,300-unit single-family home master-planned communities to full-service high-rise condominium associations with food and beverage and athletic facility components.

