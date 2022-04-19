SPHERE Named 2022 TAG Cyber Distinguished Vendor

NEWARK, N.J., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SPHERE, a woman-owned cybersecurity business focused on providing best-of-breed software and services for access governance across data, platforms and applications, today announced that the company has been named a distinguished vendor in this year's Q2 TAG Cyber Security Quarterly Report. The report is part of a series that TAG Cyber has been publishing since 2016, which offers expert guidance, analysis and education across the entire cyber security ecosystem. SPHERE was also included in TAG Cyber's Q1 2022 Quarterly report.

(PRNewsfoto/SPHERE) (PRNewswire)

SPHERE was recognized for their ability to redefine how organizations achieve controls across their environments. SPHERE's automation platform, SPHEREboard, provides an innovative approach that starts with collection and incorporates remediation of an organization's most critical data, privileged accounts and on-premises Messaging and Office 365 assets, while simplifying reporting and automating remediation to immediately reduce risk.

"It is an honor to be selected by the TAG Cyber team to be included in this edition recognizing the top players in the industry," said Rita Gurevich, Founder and CEO of SPHERE. "Our goal is to make security achievable for organizations' most sensitive data, identities and assets by simplifying reporting and automating remediation to immediately reduce risk across the board. We are thrilled to be recognized for fulfilling our mission while continuing to enhance our products and services to help limit organizations' overall attack surface."

This quarter's edition of the report includes an in-depth interview with Gurevich on the importance of cyber hygiene and how her company's flagship solution, SPHEREboard, tackles the challenge of upkeeping end user permissions and privileged access in an automated fashion. "The entirety of our solution is oriented toward providing actionable intelligence to allow clients to easily remediate access issues in their environment," she states.

"We are extremely pleased to include SPHERE in our Q1 and Q2 security reports for their innovative approach to simplifying the way our industry manages their access environments," said Ed Amoroso, CEO and Founder, TAG Cyber. "SPHERE's innovative platform brings empowerment to organizations as they regularly evaluate their environments with the savviness and insight of an access hygiene veteran."

Earlier this year, SPHERE announced the release of their latest software upgrade to the company's flagship offering, SPHEREboard 6.0, which ushers in a complete redesign of the product to include an extremely efficient dashboard and interface. SPHEREboard 6.0 provides a heightened visibility into all privileged access across an organization's assets, all while offering granular customizability. To add, SPHEREboard was recognized as a Gold Winner in the Best Access Management & Solution category in the 18th Annual 2022 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®.

Please visit the link here for the full edition to Tag Cyber's quarterly report: https://www.tag-cyber.com/advisory/quarterly.

About SPHERE

SPHERE is an award-winning, woman-owned cybersecurity business focusing on improving an IT organization's security and compliance postures. SPHERE puts the controls in place to secure your most sensitive data, create the right governance processes for your systems and assets and makes sure companies are compliant with the growing list of regulations surrounding their respective industries.

Caroline Dobyns

Lumina Communications

410-353-5340

Caroline@luminapr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SPHERE