Wolters Kluwer Announces Relaunch of Manual IP within Kluwer IP Law

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced the relaunch of Manual IP, a key compliance source within Kluwer IP Law, explaining the procedures and laws involved in filing applications for Intellectual Property Law in 238 jurisdictions. The user-centric and innovative redesign of Manual IP – along with all the other founts of information and guidance available through Kluwer IP Law – will enable IP professionals to make important decisions and achieve a level of efficiency in their day-to-day jobs that could not have been imagined even a few years ago.

"For IP professionals, having access to the correct information in a quick and efficient manner is crucial, and as a customer-centric organization, we are committed to delivering resources and content at the point of need," said David Bartolone, Vice President and General Manager at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "The latest updates to Manual IP will expand Kluwer IP Law's capabilities to provide an intuitive workflow solution as we continue to evolve our services to provide expert solutions with high quality content for our customers."

The relaunched Manual IP within Kluwer IP Law offers users quick access to all information that is part of selected complex phases of patent and trademark applications, combining practical guidance with deep domain expertise to provide answers through a single source. In addition to being able to keep searches for future reference, users can also quickly find answers and make a one-on-one comparison between various topics from multiple countries. With a new user-friendly gateway to Wolters Kluwer's leading global IP prosecution compliance tool, Manual IP supports increased productivity, efficiency, work quality, and collaboration for a wide range of IP professionals, including patent and trademark attorneys, in-house counsel, professional support lawyers, formality officers, paralegals, and more.

Kluwer IP Law is Wolters Kluwer's flagship service dedicated to IP law by providing practical tools and expert commentary from prominent practitioners and thought leaders. The resource allows users to easily and efficiently access key sources for European Patent Attorneys, such as Visser's Annotated European Patent Convention and PCT Practice and Strategy, in addition to research case law. Kluwer IP Law allows users to stay informed on IP news and new content added to the service through Kluwer IP Blogs and News & Content sections.

"My role is to provide precise information on IP law to assist our Patent attorneys and lawyers," said Dr. Edward Pullicino, Professional Standards Officer at HGF in London and a user of Manual IP within Kluwer IP Law. "Our attorneys often work for clients in unfamiliar multiple jurisdictions and require information on particular points of law. Providing the correct information to them in a timely manner is critical, since incorrect information can potentially invalidate a patent during prosecution or have costly knock-on effects during patent litigation. This is where Manual IP is so useful because it enables me to find information on points of law in every single country in the world at the click of a button."

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

