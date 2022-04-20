Algoma University Selects Ellucian SaaS Solutions To Upgrade Technology Operations

Student-centred Canadian Institution to modernize operational processes with Ellucian's Colleague SaaS

SAULT STE. MARIE, ON and RESTON, Va., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that Algoma University has chosen Ellucian Colleague SaaS to modernize its technology operations. A new Ellucian customer, Algoma University joins more than 1,100 institutions worldwide in the cloud with Ellucian and more than 500 institutions in the cloud with their full Student Information System (SIS)/Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP).

Algoma University will implement Ellucian Colleague SaaS, a comprehensive, cloud-based ERP to support the institution's digital transformation, leading to an enhanced student experience featuring a modern learning environment. The upgraded system will also integrate fully with Algoma's financial management system, providing increased functionality and services for faculty and staff as well as the features required to enhance future business activities.

"Algoma University is very excited to be embarking on this new relationship with Ellucian," shared Vice President of Finance and Operations, Algoma University, Shannon Brooks. "As part of our commitment to educational excellence, and based on our institutional priorities, the Ellucian Colleague SaaS product is both a proven leader in higher education and the best natural fit for our University. We look forward to working with the Ellucian team in delivering the best possible end-user experience for our students, staff and faculty."

"Recognized among the most influential institutions of higher education in Northern Ontario, Algoma delivers cross-cultural learning opportunities for all students to experience Anishinaabe culture, and I am pleased to welcome them to the Ellucian customer community," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "By implementing Ellucian Colleague SaaS, Algoma will modernize its operations to create a better user experience for students, faculty, and staff leading to overall increased student success. We look forward to partnering as part of Algoma's digital transformation."

For more information on Ellucian Colleague, visit: https://www.ellucian.com/solutions/ellucian-colleague .

