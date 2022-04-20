Aliaxis to invest in CropX, a leader in digital precision agriculture

BRUSSELS and TEL AVIV, Israel, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aliaxis, a world leader enabling access to water and energy through inventive fluid management solutions, has signed an investment agreement and will be partnering with CropX, a global leader in agtech solutions for full farm management.

Through this partnership, Aliaxis and CropX will collaborate in the field of data driven precision irrigation. As irrigated crops, livestock, fisheries, aquaculture and forestry account for roughly 70 per cent of total freshwater withdrawals globally, efficient water usage in agriculture is clearly becoming more and more important.

Eric Olsen, CEO of Aliaxis says: "Among the focus areas of Aliaxis Next, our recently created division, is 'Water for Food'. With this division, we focus on growth beyond our core business and want to create a next generation of solutions with real societal impact. Partnering with CropX is fully in line with this ambition, as their unique approach allows farmers to monitor both below & above ground crop data, and to significantly increase crop efficiency."

Tomer Tzach, CEO of CropX declares: "We are very happy to be teaming up with Aliaxis. It is very exciting for us to get the support of a global leader that offers water and irrigation systems to customers in different parts of the world. It will support our expansion and the further development of our business. I am confident that the advanced digital intelligence we offer will also be beneficial to Aliaxis' agricultural customers."

The financial details of this agreement will not be disclosed.

About Aliaxis: Aliaxis is a global leader in fluid management systems for building, infrastructure, industrial and agriculture applications. The company provides communities around the world with sustainable innovative solutions for water and energy, leading the industry in a way that anticipates the rapidly evolving needs of its customers and of society. With a global workforce of 14,000+ employees, Aliaxis offers specific solutions that meet our customers' most demanding needs across the globe. Aliaxis is active through leading local brands and operating in over 40 countries, combining local solutions with global innovation and operational excellence. The company is privately owned, with its global headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. More on www.aliaxis.com

About CropX: Since 2017, CropX has been helping farmers everywhere grow more with less - less water, less fertilizer, less chemicals and less stress. Its technologies and cloud-based platform offer advanced farm intelligence to farmers in over 50 countries, across all the arable continents, on over 75 crop types. With experienced teams of agronomists, data scientists, and engineers, CropX is committed to improving and simplifying digital tools for profitable and sustainable farm management. More on www.cropx.com

