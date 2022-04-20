Americans Plan to Go Big for Mother's Day this Year: OpenTable Data Shows Reservations are Up 39% Compared to Pre-Pandemic 2019 and 13% YoY

OpenTable launches Mother's Day Planning Hub featuring customized itineraries, exclusive discounts to The Bouqs Co., Bambino and Nova Octo, the 100 Best Spots Brunch Spots in America and more

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After two years of canceled celebrations and plans, Mother's Day dining is back in full force. Data from OpenTable (part of Booking Holdings Inc. , NASDAQ: BKNG) shows that Mother's Day reservations are up 39% compared to pre-pandemic 2019 and 13% compared to 2021.1 Americans are feeling the excitement: according to a recent survey, 45% of those celebrating Mother's Day are planning to make up for lost time by "going big" for their mom or a mom-like figure this year.2

But some things never change – according to a recent survey, 58% of moms say they help with their own Mother's Day planning, and OpenTable wants to take that off her plate.2 Enter the OpenTable Mother's Day planning hub , a destination for fresh inspiration featuring itineraries that appeal to a variety of moms, complete with exclusive discounts to The Bouqs Co. , Nova Octo and Bambino so you can shower mom with flowers, help her step out in style or book a babysitter. The hub also features guides to the best Mother's Day experiences and a list of the 100 Best Brunch Spots in America .

"48% of moms we surveyed shared that their ideal Mother's Day involves dining out so if you haven't made a reservation yet, now is the time,1" said Susan Lee, Chief Growth Officer for OpenTable. "We expect this Mother's Day to be bigger than ever and it may even surpass pre-pandemic levels."

'Mother's Day Your Way': Finding That Perfect Gift

Of those celebrating, 59% are looking for inspiration to do something a bit different this Mother's Day, but no two moms are alike.2 With OpenTable's unique itineraries, there's something for everyone:

- The mom who appreciates the classics : consider booking mom's favorite brunch spot and gifting a bouquet of farm-fresh flowers from The Bouqs Co , using the code OPENTABLE30 to get 30% for Mother's Day;

- The mom who is game for anything : for the mom craving experiences (and adult conversation), set her up with a sitter through Bambino to enjoy a meal sans kids, using code OPENTABLE to receive $20 off a babysitting reservation;

- The mom who loves to go glam : treat mom to a new outfit from Nova Octo to wear to a restaurant reserved for special occasions, using code NOVAMOM25 to receive 25% off a dream garment rental.

Hub visitors can also explore OpenTable Experiences , featuring engaging culinary delights like seasonal tasting menus, special afternoon tea, prix-fixe menus and more.

100 Best Brunch Restaurants Coast-to-Coast

This year, nearly half (47%) of diners planning to eat out for Mother's Day are opting for brunch.3 Whether mom is a sweet brunch person, a savory brunch person, or a brunch-is-actually-breakfast person, OpenTable's popular 100 Best Brunch Spots in America 4 has it all. OpenTable looked at verified diner reviews to pull together this list of the best daytime dining spots, just in time for spring celebrations.

This year, California takes the [pan]cake for most spots on the list, with 18 restaurants across the state. Neighbor Nevada is runner up featuring nine restaurants on the list, and Texas close behind with eight. The most popular cuisines on the list are: American (30%), French (19%), Contemporary American (11%) and Seafood (10%).

The 100 Best Brunch Spots in America for 2022 are (in alphabetical order):

The 100 Best Brunch Spots in America list can be found here and OpenTable's Mother's Day planning hub can be found here . For more Mother's Day inspiration, follow OpenTable on Instagram and Facebook.

1 OpenTable Data Methodology

OpenTable looked at online reservations made up to April 18, 2022 for Mother's Day on May 8, 2022 and compared it to reservations made for Mother's Day 2019 (May 12, 2019) up to April 22, 2019.

2Survey Methodology

OpenTable partnered with YouGov on April 13 – 14, 2022 to survey 1,255 adults (aged 18+) online within the U.S., of whom 635 indicated they would probably or definitely celebrate Mother's Day this year. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all U.S. adults (aged 18+).

3 OpenTable Data Methodology

OpenTable surveyed 12,006 diners across the US and Canada from March 21 - March 22, 2022.

4 100 Best Brunch Spots in America Methodology

OpenTable's 100 Best Brunch Spots in America list is generated from over 12.9 million verified OpenTable diner reviews collected between March 1, 2021 - February 28, 2022. All restaurants with a minimum "overall" score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. The overall score is made up of unique data points, such as overall diner rating, user klout, total number of reviews, and regional overall rating. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the percentage of reviews, for which "good for brunch" was selected as a special feature.

About OpenTable

OpenTable, part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), connects more than 1 billion people with restaurants every year, helping power hospitality at more than 50,000 restaurants, bars, wineries, and other venues across the globe. With software that drives reservations, experiences, payments, guest insights and operations, OpenTable enables restaurants to run their most successful business yet.

