BioLogiQ® Launches a Scientific Study on Plastics Biodegradation Combined with A Public Exhibit at the East Idaho Aquarium

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLogiQ, Inc., a global innovator and manufacturer of plant-powered biopolymers for use in the production of plastic products, has launched a unique scientific study of the effects of plastics in the ocean at a local aquarium in Idaho Falls. BioLogiQ's NuPlastiQ® iQ® technology is made entirely from plants and has been engineered to biodegrade much faster than normal plastic, including in the ocean.

Steven Sherman, BioLogiQ's CEO, said "This study is unique because we're showcasing our innovative technology in a realistic aquatic environment that is open to the public." Sherman continued, "iQ technology can help fight the truck loads of plastic pollution accumulating in our ocean every minute."

The objective of this study and exhibit is two-fold. BioLogiQ wants to educate the public on how pollution caused by traditional plastics in our rivers and oceans negatively impacts not only marine life but each of us personally. BioLogiQ also wants to demonstrate that technologies like iQ® reduce microplastics by accelerating the biodegradation process.

Just as we invite the public in the exhibit, we encourage everyone to understand how plastics get into the ocean and support effective realistic solutions like improving collection of more plastic and encouraging technologies with faster biodegradation.

BioLogiQ, Inc. is the leading developer and manufacturer of plant-based materials for use in the production of biopolymers, products, and solutions that enable significant reductions in the use of fossil resources, GHG emissions, and that contribute to the reduction of microplastics by accelerating the biodegradation process.

