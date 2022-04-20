Biond Biologics to Present at the Raymond James LILRB/ILT Symposium

MISGAV, Israel , April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biond Biologics Ltd. ("Biond" or the "Company"), a private, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapies for cancer and a platform enabling the intracellular delivery of biologics, today announced that Tehila Ben Moshe, Ph.D., Co-Founder, and Chief Executive Officer and Ilana Mandel, Ph.D. and VP R&D, will be presenting therapeutics targeting ILTs (also known as LILRBs) at the LILRB/ILT Virtual Symposium titled: "Deep Dive into "Myeloid Checkpoint" Therapeutics in Cancer", hosted by Raymond James on April 26, 2022.

Biond will be presenting BND-22 (SAR444881), a multi-cell checkpoint inhibitor targeting the Immunoglobulin-like transcript receptor 2 or ILT2 (also known as Leukocyte Immunoglobulin Like Receptor B1 or LILRB1) that was partnered with Sanofi and is now in phase 1 for evaluating safety, tolerability, and anti-tumor activity in advanced cancer patients. Biond will also present BND-35 – an ILT3 (LILRB4( blocking antibody, that targets suppressive myeloid cells in the tumor microenvironment.

Presentation Details:

Date: Tuesday, April 26, 2022 Time: 3:15PM Eastern Time

For registration to the conference and the live presentation, please click the following link:

https://raymondjames.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DnevHuDjQJywJV-LV3MyMA

About Biond Biologics

Biond Biologics is a clinical stage company focused on developing innovative therapies for novel oncology targets by uncovering immunoregulatory pathways and by enabling the intracellular delivery of biologics. Biond aims to translate high quality science and out-of-the-box disruptive thinking into transformational drugs for diseases with high unmet needs. The company's vision is to deliver innovative medicines to patients while fostering synergistic long-term collaborations with leading biopharmaceutical companies.

Biond's programs include BND-22 (SAR444881) that was partnered with Sanofi, a multi-cell checkpoint inhibitor targeting ILT2, and BND-67, a novel agent developed for attenuating CD28 shedding, overcoming PD-1 blockade resistance; an immune evasion mechanism discovered by Biond's scientists. The company is also developing BND-35 – an ILT3 blocking antibody, that targets suppressive myeloid cells in the tumor microenvironment.

In addition to its pipeline of immunotherapy agents, Biond is developing INspire – an innovative technological platform that enables the intracellular delivery of protein therapeutics, such as antibodies, proteins or enzymes, into cells.

For more information, please visit https://www.biondbio.com

Company Contact: Ori Shilo, CFO, Biond Biologics Ltd, +972-4 884 4337, ori@biondbio.com

