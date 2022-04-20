BUSINESS LAW FIRM COHN & DUSSI OPENS RHODE ISLAND OFFICE

BOSTON, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohn & Dussi, a full-service business law firm with its principal office in Boston, announced today that it has opened an office in Providence, Rhode Island.

For more than 25 years, Cohn & Dussi has built a reputation for excellence in practice areas that include collection on breaches of equipment lease, finance and rental agreements, workouts, litigation, bankruptcy replevins, real estate, documentation, and other matters.

"We are thrilled to open a Rhode Island office to serve our clients better," said Lewis J. Cohn, Managing Partner at Cohn & Dussi. "Our expansion will allow us to meet increased demand and support our clients' needs in Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, and Southern Massachusetts."

The new office is located at 536 Atwells Ave., Suite 1, Providence, RI, 02909. The phone number is 401-454-8000.

Cohn & Dussi's clients include banks of all sizes, equipment leasing and finance companies, and alternative lenders, among others. The firm offers a unique national network of attorneys from all over the U.S., providing a national solution for business clients, no matter where they do business.

About Cohn & Dussi

Cohn & Dussi is a full-service law firm that offers clients comprehensive, customized solutions to their complex business challenges. Attorneys in the firm offer extensive experience in collections and workouts, creditors' rights, commercial litigation, leasing, bankruptcy, corporate and finance law, construction law, and real estate transactions. Over the course of more than 25 years, Cohn & Dussi has built long-term relationships with its clients, solving problems using a team approach and leveraging a national network of attorneys in all 50 states. The firm has offices in Boston and Providence, RI. Learn more at cohnanddussi.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lisa Lazarczyk

LAZ PR

Tel: 617.838.7327 or lisa@lazpr.com

View original content:

SOURCE Cohn & Dussi