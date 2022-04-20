CEYEBER Corporation Announces Partnership with Blink Energy

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEYEBER Corporation ("CEYEBER") today announced its strategic alliance and investment in Blink Energy Ltd. ("Blink"), located in Haifa, Israel, to co-develop the future of enhanced vision. Blink provides energy and communication flexibility to smart devices, taking them to a new level of autonomy, wearable experience, and ease of use.

In consideration of CEYEBER's investment in Blink, CEYEBER shall receive preferred equity in Blink and the parties shall work towards a license agreement providing CEYEBER an exclusive license to use Blink's power technology in connection with its intraocular lens applications. The parties' intention is to ultimately enter into a definitive agreement allowing for the development of a power and communication platform that will support CEYEBER's smart intraocular lens.

Robert E. Grant, CEYEBER's Chief Executive Officer and Founder, said, "Our partnership with Blink Energy is an extremely important part of our broader vision to develop ground-breaking, medical grade ocular-smart implantables".

Yariv Bar-On, Blink's Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, said, "We are extremely excited to partner with CEYEBER team on a novel project such as this and looking forward to making a difference in the future of intraocular lens applications".

About CEYEBER

Ceyeber Corp is the developer of implantable intraocular lens technology designed for medical applications and augmented reality. The Company is currently in the research and development phase of creating a medical-grade ocular smart implantable that integrates cellular, WIFI and 802.11 transmissions in a cognitive interface. This would enable clients to enhance cognitive functions and digitally capture experiences and individual memories. The Company is currently developing a benchtop working prototype of their U.S. Patent No. 9,662,199 B2, which covers an implantable intraocular lens with an optic (including accommodating, multifocal and phakic configurations), a camera and an LED display, along with a communications module that wirelessly transmit and receive information from an external device.

About Blink Energy

A company envisioned by entrepreneurs, ophthalmologists, and engineers, Blink's ground-breaking and patented technology accelerates the adoption of intelligent ocular devices, reducing their time-to-market and total cost of ownership, with a minimal footprint. Blink IT™ ergonomic eyepatch, fits onto the eyelid epicanthal fold, and contains a designated power and communication platform that wirelessly connects a smart lens to a mobile app provides energy and communication flexibility to smart ocular devices, taking them to a new level of autonomy, wearable experience, and ease of use.

