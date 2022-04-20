Cocomels Delivers on 'Candy For All' With Walmart Expansion

Cocomels Sea Salt Caramels and Bites Now Available in over 1,500 Walmart Stores Nationally

BOULDER, Colo., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cocomels, maker of the original coconut milk caramel, has partnered with Walmart to make its fan favorite Sea Salt Caramels and Chocolate-Covered Sea Salt Caramel Bites available in more than 1,500 Walmart locations across the U.S.

"As a brand with a focus on shareability and a mission to deliver candy that all can enjoy, it is critical that we are also accessible to all," says Mark Maggio, VP of Sales and Marketing for Cocomels. "Our recent expansion into Walmart helps us deliver on this mission. We are excited to extend our reach to new consumers and provide them with the opportunity to fall in love with Cocomels."

Cocomels is a line of indescribably delicious coconut milk caramel and toffee products that are free from dairy, gluten, cholesterol, and corn syrup. The majority of the line is USDA Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified. The brand recently expanded its portfolio to include a <1G Sugar line of caramels and chocolate-covered caramels, and introduced dairy free crunchy toffee last Fall.

Cocomels Sea Salt Caramels and Chocolate-Covered Sea Salt Caramels are available at Walmart in 3.5 oz. shareable packs with an MSRP of $3.98 per bag. For more information on Cocomels, visit www.cocomels.com.

About Cocomels

Cocomels® – a brand of Madhava, Ltd. - is based in Boulder, CO. Cocomels is a line of innovative, indescribably delicious candy confections made using simple, high-quality ingredients. As the originator of the coconut milk caramel, Cocomels strives to deliver unexpected moments of joy to candy-loving consumers all across the country. Award-winning Cocomels® are made with premium organic coconut cream to create deliciously smooth and creamy caramels, crafted without dairy. Cocomels® are available at retailers nationwide and online at www.cocomels.com.

