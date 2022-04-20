CodePath Partners with Salesforce to Launch Futureforce Tech Launchpad to Increase Equity in Tech

Salesforce's new Futureforce Tech Launchpad, powered by CodePath, aims to provide underrepresented computer science students access to technical training and mentorship

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CodePath, a national nonprofit working to diversify the nation's tech industry in the next 10 years, today announced that it has partnered with Salesforce, the global leader in customer relationship management (CRM), to host a 10-week, paid pre-internship program to prepare rising college juniors for careers in tech.

CodePath is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit that partners with colleges and major tech companies to prepare underserved computer science students for careers in tech. (PRNewswire)

The Futureforce Tech Launchpad program offers underrepresented CS students early access to Salesforce internships.

70-80% of entry-level hires at major tech companies come from internship programs usually offered to rising seniors. However, underrepresented minority and low-income students in computer science (CS) are more likely to drop out or switch majors before their junior year, and as a result, miss out on the work experience needed to launch successful tech careers.

The Futureforce Tech Launchpad program offers students early access to Salesforce internships, as well as real-world experience that keeps them dedicated to completing their degree.

"At a time when tech companies most need talent, communities of color are not being sufficiently considered for lucrative roles even if they hold computing degrees." said Michael Ellison, CEO at CodePath. "Programming like Futureforce Tech Launchpad is necessary in order to eliminate systemic inequities in both computer science education and technical recruiting."

The cutting-edge curriculum and one-on-one mentorship—supplementing college CS programs—included in the Futureforce Tech Launchpad Program was designed to bridge the gap between academic understanding and practical professional experience and is specifically geared towards groups historically underrepresented in tech including but not limited to Black, Hispanic, Native American, students with disabilities, and veterans.

"We know that talent is spread evenly, but opportunity is not. It's up to employers to create new pathways for top talent to get in the door," said Nathalie Scardino, Executive Vice President of Global Recruiting at Salesforce. "Futureforce Tech Launchpad, and our partnership with CodePath, will help us reach future leaders sooner, supporting them on their journey to a successful career."

Futureforce Tech Launchpad will give 25 rising juniors access to relevant work experience and weekly mentorship from various volunteer software engineering teams. Students will be introduced to full-stack web development, gaining an understanding of database, back-end code, front-end code, testing, design, and deployment. This program will help build the foundational knowledge and skills students will need as they continue to pursue a career in tech.

The program will run from June 13 to August 19, 2022 at Salesforce Tower in San Francisco. Students who successfully complete this program may be offered a Futureforce internship for the following summer. In similar programs led by CodePath, nearly 86% of students received return internship offers.

Students eligible for this program will graduate with a bachelor's degree in 2024, are pursuing a course of study in computer science or closely related field (i.e. Information Systems, Electrical Engineering, Data Science, etc.), and must have completed a CS 1-type class, such as Intro to Programming.

For more information, or to apply, please visit https://info.codepath.org/futureforce-tech-launchpad-salesforce-and-codepath

About CodePath

CodePath is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit that partners with colleges and major tech companies to prepare underserved computer science students for careers in tech. CodePath runs courses across over 70 universities, and we have taught over 10,000 students since 2017. CodePath is supported by Andreessen Horowitz, Blue Meridian Partners, Cognizant Foundation, Comcast, Knight Foundation, Meta, New Profit, Salesforce, Walmart, and Workday. To learn more, visit www.codepath.org.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

