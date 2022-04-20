FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES TO LIVE STREAM ANNUAL MEETING

ABILENE, Texas, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) will hold its 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting on April 26, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. Central time. The Company will be live streaming the meeting where F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO; James R. Gordon, Executive Vice President and CFO; and Kirk W. Thaxton, President and CEO of First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, will recap 2021 and 1st quarter 2022 operational and financial results and will discuss its strategic direction.

We encourage our shareholders and interested individuals who are not able to attend the meeting to access a live stream of the meeting by visiting www.ffin.com/live-events (available at 10:00 am to view latest videos and commercials). A replay of the presentation will be available after the event.

About First Financial Bankshares

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, College Station, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with ten locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial Bankshares, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

