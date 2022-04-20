Interim report first quarter 2022

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

First quarter 2022

5TH CONSECUTIVE QUARTER WITH DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN ORDERS

Continuing operations

Order intake SEK 30,474 million (22,206)

Order intake growth, at fixed exchange rates 30%

Revenues SEK 24,921 million (18,528)

Revenue growth, at fixed exchange rates 27%

Adjusted EBITA SEK 5,043 million (3,960)

Adjusted EBITA margin 20.2% (21.4)

Adjusted EBIT SEK 4,730 million (3,859)

Adjusted EBIT margin 19.0% (20.8)

Adjusted profit before tax SEK 4,431 million (3,592)

Profit for the period SEK 3,395 million (2,885)

Adjusted profit for the period SEK 3,402 million (2,812)

Earnings per share, diluted SEK 2.70 (2.29)

Adjusted earnings per share, diluted SEK 2.71 (2.24)

Free operating cash flow SEK 2,292 million (2,830)

Additional information may be obtained from Sandvik Investor Relations, phone +46 70 782 63 74 (Louise Tjeder).

A webcast and conference call will be held on April 20, 2022 at 1:00 PM CEST. Information is available at home.sandvik/investors

Stockholm, April 20, 2022

Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)

Stefan Widing

President and CEO

This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at about 11.30 AM CEST on April 20, 2022.

