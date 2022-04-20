WEST FRASER ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

VANCOUVER, BC, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. ("West Fraser" or the "Company") (TSX and NYSE: WFG) announced, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 in Quesnel, BC.
A total of 84,179,585 Common shares and Class B Common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 79.68% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:
Director
Votes
% of Votes
Votes
% of Votes
Hank Ketcham
78,478,566
97.10
2,340,859
2.90
Reid E. Carter
79,297,284
98.12
1,522,141
1.88
Raymond Ferris
80,091,124
99.10
728,301
0.90
John N. Floren
79,998,381
98.98
821,044
1.02
Ellis Ketcham Johnson
80,616,788
99.75
202,637
0.25
Brian G. Kenning
79,275,043
98.09
1,544,382
1.91
Marian Lawson
80,393,123
99.47
426,302
0.53
Colleen McMorrow
80,563,237
99.68
256,187
0.32
Robert L. Phillips
72,707,706
89.96
8,111,719
10.04
Janice G. Rennie
76,064,521
94.12
4,754,904
5.88
Gillian D. Winckler
80,522,389
99.63
297,036
0.37
Shareholders approved the fixing the number of directors at eleven (11).
Shareholders approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company.
The resolution on the amendment of corporate Articles as disclosed in the Company's management information circular dated March 8, 2022 was also approved, with 99.37% of votes cast in favour.
The resolution on approval of the U.S. Employee Stock Purchase Plan as disclosed in the Company's management information circular dated March 8, 2022 was also approved, with 99.79% of votes cast in favour.
The resolution on the Company's approach to executive compensation (Say-on-Pay) as disclosed in the Company's management information circular dated March 8, 2022 was also approved, with 94.62% of votes cast in favour.
Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.
About West Fraser
West Fraser is a diversified wood products company with more than 60 facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. From responsibly sourced and sustainably managed forest resources, the Company produces lumber, engineered wood products (OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals, and renewable energy. West Fraser's products are used in home construction, repair and remodelling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials. For more information about West Fraser, visit www.westfraser.com.
For More Information
Media Contact
Joyce Wagenaar
Director, Communications
Tel. (604) 817-5539
media@westfraser.com
Investor Contact
Robert B. Winslow, CFA
Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
Tel. (416) 777-4426
shareholder@westfraser.com
View original content:
SOURCE West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.