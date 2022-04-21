Danaher Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

WASHINGTON, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) (the "Company") today announced results for the first quarter 2022.

For the quarter ended April 1, 2022, net earnings were $1.7 billion, or $2.31 per diluted common share which represents a 1.0% increase over the comparable 2021 period. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted net earnings per common share were $2.76 which represents a 9.5% increase over the comparable 2021 period.

Revenues increased 12.0% year-over-year to $7.7 billion, with 12.0% non-GAAP core revenue growth and 8.0% non-GAAP base business core revenue growth.

Operating cash flow was $2.0 billion and non-GAAP free cash flow was $1.7 billion.

For the second quarter 2022, the Company anticipates that non-GAAP base business core revenue growth will be in the mid-single digit percent range, which includes an approximately 200 to 300 basis point headwind from the COVID-19 related shutdowns in China.

For the full year 2022, the Company continues to expect non-GAAP base business core revenue growth will be in the high-single digit percent range.

Rainer M. Blair, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We had a good start to the year with results exceeding our initial expectations. Our team successfully navigated a dynamic environment to deliver double digit core revenue growth, approximately 10% adjusted earnings per share growth and $2.0 billion of operating cash flow, despite difficult prior year comparisons. This performance was broad based with all three of our segments delivering high-single digit or better core revenue growth. We believe our strong execution combined with investments in innovation have driven market share gains in many of our businesses."

NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release also contains non-GAAP financial measures. Calculations of these measures, the reasons why we believe these measures provide useful information to investors, a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, as applicable, and other information relating to these non-GAAP measures are included in the supplemental reconciliation schedule attached.

DANAHER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS ($ and shares in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited)





Three-Month Period Ended

April 1, 2022

April 2, 2021 Sales $ 7,688

$ 6,858 Cost of sales (2,983)

(2,605) Gross profit 4,705

4,253 Operating costs:





Selling, general and administrative expenses (2,092)

(1,876) Research and development expenses (441)

(380) Operating profit 2,172

1,997 Nonoperating income (expense):





Other income (expense), net (20)

140 Interest expense (54)

(58) Interest income 1

4 Earnings before income taxes 2,099

2,083 Income taxes (374)

(381) Net earnings 1,725

1,702 Mandatory convertible preferred stock dividends (41)

(41) Net earnings attributable to common stockholders $ 1,684

$ 1,661 Net earnings per common share:





Basic $ 2.35

$ 2.33 Diluted $ 2.31

$ 2.29 Average common stock and common equivalent shares outstanding:





Basic 716.3

713.2 Diluted 737.7

735.1







This information is presented for reference only. A complete copy of Danaher's Form 10-Q financial statements is available on the Company's website (www.danaher.com).

DANAHER CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Common Share 1



Three-Month Period Ended

April 1, 2022

April 2, 2021 Diluted Net Earnings Per Common Share (GAAP) $ 2.31

$ 2.29 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets A 0.52

0.46 Fair value net (gains) losses on investments B 0.03

(0.15) Impairments and other charges C 0.06

0.01 Loss on partial settlement of a defined benefit plan D 0.01

— Acquisition-related items E —

0.06 Gain on disposition of certain product lines F —

(0.02) Tax effect of the above adjustments G (0.11)

(0.08) Discrete tax adjustments H (0.06)

(0.06) Rounding —

0.01 Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Common Share (Non-GAAP) $ 2.76

$ 2.52





1 Each of the per share adjustment amounts above have been calculated assuming the Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock ("MCPS") had been converted into shares of common stock.

Adjusted Average Common Stock and Common Equivalent Diluted Shares Outstanding (shares in millions)



Three-Month Period Ended

April 1, 2022

April 2, 2021 Average common stock and common equivalent shares outstanding - diluted (GAAP) 2 737.7

735.1 Converted shares 3 8.6

8.6 Adjusted average common stock and common equivalent shares outstanding - diluted (non-GAAP) 746.3

743.7





2 The impact of the MCPS Series A calculated under the if-converted method was dilutive for the three-month periods ended April 1, 2022 and April 2, 2021, and as such 11.0 million shares underlying the MCPS Series A were included in the calculation of diluted EPS for both three-month periods and the related MCPS Series A dividends of $20 million were excluded from the calculation of net earnings for diluted EPS for both periods.





The impact of the MCPS Series B calculated under the if-converted method was anti-dilutive for the three-month periods ended April 1, 2022 and April 2, 2021, and as such 8.6 million shares underlying the MCPS Series B were excluded from the calculation of diluted EPS in both periods and the related MCPS Series B dividends of $21 million were included in the calculation of net earnings for diluted EPS for both periods.



3 The number of converted shares assumes the conversion of all MCPS and issuance of the underlying shares applying the "if-converted" method of accounting and using an average 20 trading-day trailing volume weighted average price ("VWAP") of $281.28 and $218.80 as of April 1, 2022 and April 2, 2021, respectively.

See the accompanying Notes to Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Core Sales Growth and Base Business Core Sales Growth



% Change Three-Month

Period Ended April 1,

2022 vs. Comparable

2021 Period Total sales growth (GAAP) 12.0 % Impact of:

Acquisitions/divestitures (2.0) Currency exchange rates 2.0 Core sales growth (non-GAAP) 12.0 % Impact of COVID-19 related testing (4.0) Base business core sales growth (non-GAAP) 8.0 %



Note: While we expect overall demand for the Company's COVID-19 related products to moderate as and to the extent the pandemic subsides, as the pandemic evolves toward endemic status we believe a level of demand for the Company's products that support COVID-19 related vaccines and therapeutics (including initiatives that seek to prevent or mitigate similar, future pandemics) and COVID-19 testing will continue. However, on a relative basis, we expect the level of ongoing demand for products supporting COVID-19 testing will be subject to more fluctuations in demand than the level of demand for products supporting COVID-19 related vaccines and therapeutics. Therefore, beginning with the first quarter of 2022, in addition to disclosing core revenue growth, we disclose "base business core sales growth" on a basis that excludes revenues related to COVID-19 testing and includes revenues from products that support COVID-19 related vaccines and therapeutics. We believe this additional measure provides useful information to investors by facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our financial performance and identifying underlying growth trends in the Company's business that otherwise may be obscured by fluctuations in demand for COVID-19 testing as a result of the pandemic.

Forecasted Core Sales Growth and Base Business Core Sales Growth 4



% Change Three-Month

Period Ending July 1,

2022 vs. Comparable

2021 Period

% Change Year Ending

December 31, 2022

vs. Comparable

2021 Period Core sales growth (non-GAAP) +Low-single digit

+Mid-single digit Impact of COVID-19 related testing +Low-single digit

+Low-single digit Base business core sales growth (non-GAAP) +Mid-single digit

+High-single digit





4 We do not reconcile these measures to the comparable GAAP measure because of the inherent difficulty in predicting and estimating the future impact and timing of currency translation, acquisitions and divested product lines, which would be reflected in any forecasted GAAP revenue.

See the accompanying Notes to Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow to Net Earnings Conversion Ratio ($ in millions)



Three-Month Period Ended

Year-over-Year

Change

April 1, 2022

April 2, 2021

Total Cash Flows:









Total cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 1,968

$ 1,871



Total cash used in investing activities (GAAP) $ (503)

$ (993)



Total cash used in financing activities (GAAP) $ (274)

$ (449)















Free Cash Flow:









Total cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 1,968

$ 1,871

~ 5.0% Less: payments for additions to property, plant & equipment (capital expenditures) (GAAP) (250)

(251)



Plus: proceeds from sales of property, plant & equipment (capital disposals) (GAAP) 2

12



Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 1,720

$ 1,632

~ 5.5%











Free Cash Flow to Net Earnings Conversion Ratio:









Free cash flow from above (non-GAAP) $ 1,720

$ 1,632



Net earnings (GAAP) 1,725

1,702



Free cash flow to net earnings conversion ratio (non-GAAP) 1.00

0.96







We define free cash flow as operating cash flows, less payments for additions to property, plant and equipment ("capital expenditures") plus the proceeds from sales of plant, property and equipment ("capital disposals").

See the accompanying Notes to Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Notes to Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures



A Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets in the following historical periods ($ in millions) (only the pretax amounts set forth below are reflected in the amortization line item above):







Three-Month Period Ended



April 1, 2022

April 2, 2021

Pretax $ 386

$ 344

After-tax 311

274









B Net (gains) losses on the Company's equity and limited partnership investments recorded in the following historical periods ($ in millions) (only the pretax amounts set forth below are reflected in the fair value net (gains) losses on investments line above):



Three-Month Period Ended

April 1, 2022

April 2, 2021 Pretax (gain) loss $ 24

$ (116) After-tax (gain) loss 18

(94)













C Charges incurred primarily related to impairments of accounts receivable and inventory as well as accruals for contractual obligations in Russia incurred in the three-month period ended April 1, 2022 ($43 million pretax as reported in this line item, $40 million after-tax). Impairment charges related to a trade name in the Diagnostics segment recorded in the three-month period ended April 2, 2021 ($10 million pretax as reported in this line item, $8 million after-tax).



D Loss on a partial settlement of a defined benefit plan as a result of the transfer of a portion of the Company's non-U.S. pension liabilities related to one defined benefit plan to a third party in the three-month period ended April 1, 2022 ($10 million pretax as reported in this line item, $9 million after-tax)..



E Costs incurred for fair value adjustments to inventory and deferred revenue related to the acquisition of Cytiva in the three-month period ended April 2, 2021 ($46 million pretax as reported in this line item, $36 million after-tax).



F Gain on disposition of certain product lines in the three-month period ended April 2, 2021 ($13 million pretax as reported in this line item, $10 million after-tax).



G This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all nontax adjustments reflected in the preceding line items of the table. In addition, the footnotes above indicate the after-tax amount of each individual adjustment item. Danaher estimates the tax effect of each adjustment item by applying Danaher's overall estimated effective tax rate to the pretax amount, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment. The MCPS dividends are not tax deductible and therefore the tax effect of the adjustments does not include any tax impact of the MCPS dividends.



H Discrete tax adjustments and other tax-related adjustments for the three-month period ended April 1, 2022, include the impact of net discrete tax benefits of $41 million related primarily to excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation and the changes in estimates associated with prior period uncertain tax positions. Discrete tax adjustments and other tax-related adjustments for the three-month period ended April 2, 2021, include the impact of net discrete tax benefits of $44 million related primarily to excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation and the benefit from release of reserves for uncertain tax positions from audit settlements, net of changes in estimates associated with prior period uncertain tax positions.

Statement Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

Each of the non-GAAP measures set forth above should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement for or superior to, the comparable GAAP measure, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Management believes that these measures provide useful information to investors by offering additional ways of viewing Danaher Corporation's ("Danaher" or the "Company") results that, when reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measure, help our investors to:

with respect to Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Common Share, understand the long-term profitability trends of our business and compare our profitability to prior and future periods and to our peers;

with respect to core sales and related sales measures, identify underlying growth trends in our business and compare our sales performance with prior and future periods and to our peers; and

with respect to free cash flow and related cash flow measures (the "FCF Measure"), understand Danaher's ability to generate cash without external financings, strengthen its balance sheet, invest in its business and grow its business through acquisitions and other strategic opportunities (although a limitation of free cash flow is that it does not take into account the Company's debt service requirements and other non-discretionary expenditures, and as a result the entire free cash flow amount is not necessarily available for discretionary expenditures).

While we expect overall demand for the Company's COVID-19 related products to moderate as and to the extent the pandemic subsides, as the pandemic evolves toward endemic status we believe a level of demand for the Company's products that support COVID-19 related vaccines and therapeutics (including initiatives that seek to prevent or mitigate similar, future pandemics) and COVID-19 testing will continue. However, on a relative basis, we expect the level of ongoing demand for products supporting COVID-19 testing will be subject to more fluctuations in demand than the level of demand for products supporting COVID-19 related vaccines and therapeutics. Therefore, beginning with the first quarter of 2022, in addition to disclosing core revenue growth, we disclose "base business core sales growth" on a basis that excludes revenues related to COVID-19 testing and includes revenues from products that support COVID-19 related vaccines and therapeutics. We believe this additional measure provides useful information to investors by facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our financial performance and identifying underlying growth trends in the Company's business that otherwise may be obscured by fluctuations in demand for COVID-19 testing as a result of the pandemic.

Management uses these non-GAAP measures to measure the Company's operating and financial performance, and uses core sales and non-GAAP measures similar to Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Common Share and the FCF Measure in the Company's executive compensation program.

The items excluded from the non-GAAP measures set forth above have been excluded for the following reasons:

With respect to Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Common Share:

With respect to adjusted average common stock and common equivalent shares outstanding, Danaher's Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock ("MCPS") Series A converted into Danaher common stock on April 15, 2022 and MCPS Series B will mandatorily convert into Danaher common stock on the mandatory conversion date, which is expected to be April 15, 2023 (unless converted or redeemed earlier in accordance with the terms of the applicable certificate of designations). With respect to the calculation of Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Common Share, we apply the "if converted" method of share dilution to the MCPS Series A and B in all applicable periods irrespective of whether such preferred shares would be dilutive or anti-dilutive in the period. We believe this presentation provides useful information to investors by helping them understand what the net impact will be on Danaher's earnings per share-related measures once the MCPS convert into Danaher common stock.

With respect to core sales related measures, (1) we exclude the impact of currency translation because it is not under management's control, is subject to volatility and can obscure underlying business trends, and (2) we exclude the effect of acquisitions and divested product lines because the timing, size, number and nature of such transactions can vary significantly from period-to-period and between us and our peers, which we believe may obscure underlying business trends and make comparisons of long-term performance difficult.

With respect to the FCF Measure, we exclude payments for additions to property, plant and equipment (net of the proceeds from capital disposals) to demonstrate the amount of operating cash flow for the period that remains after accounting for the Company's capital expenditure requirements.

With respect to forecasted core sales related measures, we do not reconcile these measures to the comparable GAAP measure because of the inherent difficulty in predicting and estimating the future impact and timing of currency translation, acquisitions and divested product lines, which would be reflected in any forecasted GAAP revenue.

