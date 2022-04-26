Clearwave Fiber Expands Ultra-Fast Fiber Internet to Murphysboro, IL

HARRISBURG, Ill., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwave Fiber announced plans to expand the company's ultra-fast, state-of-the art, all-fiber Internet network into residential neighborhoods in Murphysboro, IL. The company began serving businesses in Southern Illinois in 1996, and the expansion into residential areas is part of Clearwave Fiber's long-term goal to bring the most advanced and fastest Internet available in the world to more than 500,000 homes and businesses across the United States by 2027.

Clearwave Fiber's Midwest President, Byron Cantrall, stressed the importance of the company's investment to consumers and the broader local community. "We are committed to providing underserved communities with the high-speed connectivity that is essential for families, businesses, and local economies; without these essential services, many of the communities we are targeting will struggle to survive," said Cantrall. "We are excited to extend services to Murphysboro, and we look forward to becoming long-term partners to the community."

Featuring gigabit download and upload speeds, Clearwave Fiber will bring ten times more speed to consumer doorsteps at a time when fast, reliable Internet is becoming increasingly critical to modern households. "More and more, we see households where multiple bandwidth-intensive activities occur simultaneously and many consumers' Internet connections just aren't up to the task," added Cantrall. "The Clearwave Fiber network solves that problem."

For many consumers, Internet touches every facet of daily life. Remote work, telehealth, and virtual learning all require robust, reliable connections. A 2021 study by Deloitte indicated that 55% of U.S. households include one or more remote workers, and 43% include at least one household member attending virtual classes.

Clearwave Fiber is slated to begin construction in June 2022. For more information, visit clearwave.com/home.

About Clearwave Fiber Midwest

Clearwave Fiber is an Internet service provider based in Savannah, GA that operates a more than 2,000 route-mile fiber network serving cities across the Midwest and Southeast regions of the United States. Delivering advanced telecommunications solutions with an emphasis on exceptional customer care and community engagement, they provide fiber to business, enterprise, and residential customers in more than 90 municipalities in Illinois, including Harrisburg, Marion, Carbondale, and Eldorado.

