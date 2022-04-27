Meijer Launches New Intimate Apparel Own Brand, Tranquil & True, For Real Women, Real Bodies

Brand offers stylish, comfortable intimates and sleepwear designed for all women

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer continues its commitment to providing apparel for people of all shapes and sizes with the launch of its new intimate apparel line for women, Tranquil & True.

The new collection of sleepwear and intimate apparel comes during a time when women are looking for better options, helping them feel comfortable and confident in their own bodies. According to the NPD Group, comfort-focused smoothing and wire-free bra sales increased by 46 percent and 41 percent, respectively, between January and August 2021, compared to the same period in 2019.

"Confidence is at the core of the new Meijer Tranquil & True brand," said Annette Repasch, Group Vice President of Softlines at Meijer. "We know that finding intimate apparel that fits well, is comfortable and reflects a woman's inner style is not always easy so that's why we designed Tranquil & True. We think that all women, whatever their size or shape, will find pieces they feel effortlessly great in."

The Tranquil & True line of intimates and sleepwear aligns with the retailer's ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion within fashion. For example, its Confidence Beyond Measure campaign features diverse models across size, shape, race, age and ability. Launched in September 2020 for women's apparel, the campaign expanded a year later to feature more inclusive models for men's and kid's apparel, as well as to ensure all customers see themselves represented at Meijer.

In 2016, Meijer became the first major retailer to remove its women's plus size department and instead put clothing from sizes XS to 3X all on the same rack for the same price.

"We have a longstanding commitment to making sure all women feel confident and included when shopping our stores, so launching Tranquil & True is a natural next step," Repasch said. "It offers the ease and simplicity women really want, while integrating the size inclusivity they have come to expect from us."

Tranquil & True sizes range from S to 3X, with bra sizes up to a 42 band-size and DDD cup size. As with its other clothing, the items are located in one department on one rack and with one price for a given style, regardless of size.

Just as with the Meijer Confidence Beyond Measure campaign, the launch of Tranquil & True celebrates individuality by featuring women of all shapes, sizes, colors and experiences.

The Tranquil & True brand is now available in all Meijer supercenters across the Midwest. To learn more, please visit meijer.com.

