Zum Recognized in Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards

For its transformational work reimagining student transportation, Zum honored in the North America and Transportation categories and named finalist in the small business category

REDWOOD CITY,Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zūm , the leader in modern student transportation, today announced that it was recognized in Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards for the third time. The awards program recognizes clean technology, innovative corporate initiatives, brave new designs for cities and buildings, and other creative works that are supporting the growth of positive social innovation, tackling social inequality, climate change, and public health crises. Zum was honored in both the Best World Changing Idea North America and Transportation categories and named a finalist in the Small Business category.

Zum is transforming the archaic $28 billion U.S. student transportation ecosystem with modern technology and multi-size vehicle fleets to promote environmental sustainability and meet the needs of students, families, school districts and communities nationwide. Recently closing a $130M Series D funding round led by Softbank Vision Fund 2, Zum has been using the capital to further its mission by strategically expanding its service across new markets and districts – including signing two of the largest school districts in California – while adding new electric vehicles to its platform as it delivers on its 100% EVs by 2025 commitment. It also recently announced important sustainability partnerships with 3Degrees , AutoGrid , and more, and continues to finetune its offerings through expanded safety features .

The World Changing Ideas Awards is now in its sixth year. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 2,997 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, health, social justice, and more. The 2022 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Switzerland to Hong Kong to Australia.

"By modernizing student transportation, Zum aims to divert millions of dollars back to the classroom, enhance student safety and promote educational equity," said Ritu Narayan, founder and CEO of Zum. "Zum's technology and approach are designed to infuse student transportation with the flexibility, efficiency and transparency that have already transformed other industries. Being recognized by Fast Company is a testament to the daily commitment of every member of our team to ensure we drive the future forward."

"We are consistently inspired by the novelty and creativity that people are applying to solve some of our society's most pressing problems, from shelter to the climate crisis. Fast Company relishes its role in amplifying important, innovative work to address big challenges," says David Lidsky, interim editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists have identified some of the most ingenious initiatives to launch since the start of 2021, which we hope will both have a meaningful impact and lead others to join in being part of the solution."

About Zum

Zum has reimagined student transportation, the nation's largest mass transit system. Our integrated end-to-end cloud-based platform provides a modern service for school districts purpose-built around the needs of kids and the expectations of their families. Zum provides one seamless, real-time interface for parents, drivers, schools, districts, administrators, and operators, to transport children safely and with increased visibility and personalized care. Our multi-sized vehicle approach includes an electric vehicle-first commitment, reduces student commute times by up to 20%, and coupled with our marketplace, delivers added fleet efficiency and optimization. We have been driving the industry forward since 2015, and with more than 8 million miles completed to date, we are leading a new era of safe, reliable, efficient, and sustainable transportation. Learn more at www.ridezum.com.

About the World Changing Ideas Awards

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

