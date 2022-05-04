Farmers Bankshares, Inc. Reports Strong Earnings in First Quarter 2022

WINDSOR, Va., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTC-PINK: FBVA) today reported unaudited earnings of $1.2 million, or $0.39 per share, for the first quarter of 2022. Excluding extraordinary items, adjusted earnings for the quarter would have been $1.4 million, or $0.44 per share1, and comparable to $1.4 million in adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2021.
"Our Bank is performing well and we posted solid results, despite a number of challenges," said President and Chief Executive Officer Vernon M. Towler. "As expected, early 2022 proved to be a tough macro environment for the banking industry with margin pressures and reduced mortgage revenue. On the positive side, we are seeing 'green shoots' related to the investments we have been making in new talent and new geographies."
"Our ongoing dispute with our former Chairman increased our operating costs in the first quarter and served as a distraction for our management team and employees. However, we continue to drive our business forward, execute on our strategic plan and focus intently on increasing shareholder value."
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Net loans increased $2.5 million, or 1.00%, as compared to December 31, 2021. This change includes the CARES Act's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan repayments totaling $2.8 million. All loans from this program have now been fully repaid or forgiven. Deposit balances were $557.4 million as of March 31, 2022, an increase of $25.8 million, and up from $531.6 million as of December 31, 2021. Non-interest-bearing deposits increased by $4.9 million and make up approximately 34.78% of total deposits. The increase in cyclical municipal deposits contributed to a large portion of this increase in deposits.
Capital ratios at the bank level remain well above the well-capitalized guidelines of the regulatory framework. Tangible book value decreased from the prior quarter primarily due to the unrealized losses on the securities portfolio recorded in other comprehensive income due to market interest rate increases in the first quarter of 2022.
Results of Operations
An increase in market rates led to a 2.99% increase in net interest income in the first quarter of 2022 over the prior year's first quarter. Excluding PPP income for all quarters, net interest income increased by 11.69% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021.
Non-interest income through the first quarter of 2022 was approximately $2.1 million, a decrease of 24.16% from the same period in the prior year, primarily driven by a gain from terminating an interest rate swap and gains from the sale of investments that occurred in the first quarter of 2021 and totaled approximately $696 thousand, pre-tax. As expected, going into 2022, with the increase in market rates, Farmers' share of our mortgage subsidiary's income was decreased by 134.2% or $138 thousand dollars.
Non-interest expense through March 31, 2022 increased 8.88% compared to the same period in 2021. The Company has invested in talent and new markets over the compared time periods. In addition, approximately $186 thousand in pre-tax, legal and advisory fees related to our ongoing dispute with our former Chairman and compensation expenses paid to former employees, including former Chairman Dick Holland, were included in the first quarter of 2022, increasing non-interest expense in that period. These expenses reduced quarterly annualized return on average assets from 0.89% to 0.77% and return on average equity from 8.95% to 7.75%.
No provision for loan losses was added during the first quarter of 2022 and 2021. The Company considers local and national unemployment, housing and market trends when determining the estimated allowance. The allowance for loan losses was 2.28% of gross loans as of March 31, 2022.
Asset Quality
Non-performing assets, which consists of nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned decreased from $1.3 million at December 31, 2021 to $1.2 million at March 31, 2022. There were no loans added to nonaccrual status in the first quarter of 2022.
Loans are considered past due if the required principal and interest income have not been received as of the date such payments were due. As of March 31, 2022, loans greater than thirty days past due totaled $1.6 million, or 0.63% of total gross loans. This compared to $1.0 million, or 0.39% of total gross loans as of December 31, 2021.
Annual Meeting
Shareholders are encouraged to attend Farmers Bankshares' annual meeting to be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) at HUB757, 6801 Bridgeway Drive, Suffolk, Virginia 23435. Only shareholders of record as of March 15, 2022, will be admitted into the meeting. Shareholders will need to present their proxy card or a valid ID to ensure all votes are properly accounted for.
About Farmers Bankshares, Inc.
Headquartered in Windsor, Virginia, Farmers Bankshares, Inc. is the holding company for Farmers Bank, Windsor, Virginia. Farmers Bank was founded in 1919 and is a community bank which operates eight branches and services areas throughout Tidewater Virginia. Additional information is available at the company's website, www.farmersbankva.com.
The common stock of Farmers Bankshares, Inc. trades on the OTC Pink Marketplace under the symbol FBVA. Any stockbroker can assist with purchase of the company's stock, as well as with sales of holdings.
1 Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) calculated by removing securities gains and extraordinary, non-interest expenditures noted under the Results of Operations section.
Farmers Bankshares, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ in thousands)
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
Assets
(Unaudited)
Total cash & cash equivalents
$ 26,255
$ 28,536
Available-for-sale securities
297,641
293,923
Non-marketable equity securities
7,258
7,323
Loans held for investment
267,022
264,540
Allowance for loan losses
(6,077)
(6,142)
Loans held for investment, net
260,945
258,398
Premises and equipment, net
6,311
6,363
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
9,800
9,890
Other real estate owned
147
147
Bank-owned life insurance
11,733
11,662
Other assets
8,135
7,213
Total assets
$ 628,225
$ 623,455
Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity
Deposits
Non-interest bearing deposits
$ 193,825
$ 188,846
Interest-bearing deposits
363,581
342,779
Total deposits
557,406
531,625
Capital notes
8,500
8,500
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
7,750
7,160
Other liabilities
1,959
6,537
Total liabilities
575,615
553,822
Common stock
393
391
Capital surplus
3,803
3,589
Retained earnings
61,597
60,856
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(15,699)
2,182
Total Farmers Bankshares, Inc. stockholders' equity
50,094
67,018
Noncontrolling interest
2,516
2,615
Total stockholders' equity
52,610
69,633
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 628,225
$ 623,455
Farmers Bankshares, Inc.
Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited)
($ in thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2022
2021
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans held for investment
$ 2,966
$ 3,287
Interest on available-for-sale securities
1,492
1,091
Interest on federal funds sold
8
6
Other interest income
8
8
Total interest and dividend income
4,474
4,392
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
321
331
Interest on FHLB and other borrowings
-
27
Interest on capital notes
67
66
Interest on repurchase agreements
12
12
Total interest expense
400
436
Net interest income
4,074
3,956
Provision for loan losses
-
-
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
4,074
3,956
Noninterest income
Service charges and other fee income
152
112
Income from automated teller machines and interchange
177
160
Insurance commissions
1,726
1,591
Net gain on disposition of available-for-sale securities
-
273
Gain on termination of interest rate swap
-
423
Income on bank owned life insurance
71
74
Other income
19
195
Total noninterest income
2,145
2,828
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
2,713
2,564
Occupancy and equipment
555
515
Bank franchise and other taxes
156
185
Advertising and marketing
127
105
Data processing
398
364
Professional fees
248
174
Other noninterest expense
499
406
Total non-interest expense
4,696
4,313
Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest
1,523
2,471
Income tax expense
183
383
Net income
1,340
2,088
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
131
124
Net income attributable to Farmers Bankshares, Inc.
$ 1,209
$ 1,964
Financial Highlights
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
At or For the Three Months Ended,
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
Per Share and Shares Outstanding (1)
Basic net income
$ 0.39
$ 0.38
$ 0.51
$ 1.19
$ 0.63
Book value at end of period
$ 15.93
$ 21.42
$ 21.15
$ 21.51
$ 19.77
Tangible book value at end of period
$ 12.82
$ 18.26
$ 17.96
$ 18.29
$ 16.52
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
3,136,960
3,127,724
3,126,957
3,125,678
3,116,938
Dividends per share
$ 0.15
$ 0.15
$ 0.15
$ 0.13
$ 0.13
Shares outstanding at period end
3,143,824
3,129,010
3,127,048
3,125,678
3,125,678
Selected Performance Ratios
Return on average assets
0.77%
0.78%
1.10%
2.58%
1.38%
Return on average stockholders' equity
7.75%
6.92%
9.44%
22.31%
12.14%
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity
9.20%
8.08%
11.09%
26.33%
14.41%
Net interest margin, tax equivalent (2)
2.89%
2.96%
3.22%
3.20%
3.22%
Cost of deposits
0.26%
0.22%
0.26%
0.28%
0.35%
Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue (3)
34.47%
38.88%
37.66%
58.18%
41.69%
Efficiency ratio (4)
75.54%
76.68%
69.55%
48.28%
63.58%
Balance Sheet Ratios
Loans to deposits
46.81%
48.44%
46.29%
51.51%
53.78%
Nonperforming loans to period-end loans
0.41%
0.42%
0.52%
0.14%
0.10%
Allowance for loan losses to period-end loans
2.28%
2.32%
2.49%
2.32%
2.32%
Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding
0.02%
0.00%
-0.01%
0.04%
0.04%
(1) Computed based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding during each period.
(2) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.
(3) Total revenue consists of net interest income and non-interest income
(4) Efficiency ratio is non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
