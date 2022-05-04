Enjoy deals and discounts with the Company that has celebrated mothers and strong, passionate women since 1955

LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moms have a special place at Natural Grocers®. After all, the leading family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S. was co-founded by Margaret Isely – a nurturing, passionate, progressive mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother. Natural Grocers will be thanking all the moms out there with Mother's Day deals, gifts, recipes and more, throughout May.

NATURAL GROCERS' ORIGINAL MOTHER: MARGARET ISELY

Happy Mother's Day from Natural Grocers: a company that has celebrated mothers and strong, passionate women since 1955.

With the current nationwide store count of 162 locations, it might surprise some to know that Natural Grocers started sixty-seven years ago with one woman's quest for health empowerment. In 1955, shortly after the birth of Margaret and Philip Isely's second child, Margaret became ill. When conventional approaches did not provide adequate relief, she turned to the Nutrition Education mavericks of the time. With the implementation of eating nutrient-dense, natural foods and taking dietary supplements, she saw remarkable benefits. This became the foundation for a dream: that everyone should have access to nutrition education and live in a healthy, regenerating environment.

Borrowing $200 to help feed the family and put gas in the car, Margaret and Philip went door-to-door in Golden, Colorado, lending out books on nutrition and giving out samples of whole grain bread. They would return a week or so later, discuss nutrition and take orders for supplements, bread, and other natural nourishing whole foods. Margaret's passion spread throughout the community and the original store, (still operating) opened circa 1958, on the now iconic, West Colfax Avenue.

Margaret's zeal continues as Natural Grocers seeks to empower healthier communities through knowledge, access and world-class customer-service all over the United States. Additionally, women continue to have a strong leadership presence within Natural Grocers.[i]

48% of store managers and 50% of assistant store managers are women.

51% of director-level managers and above are women.

MOTHER'S DAY DEALS, GIFTS AND RECIPES FROM NATURAL GROCERS

With an origin story like this, it stands to reason that Natural Grocers customers are invited to celebrate and pamper moms in a cost-effective fashion this May.

May 6 – 8: Customers will have the opportunity to save on special Mother's Day deals and gifts over the weekend. [ii] With savings up to 43% off, these Always Affordable sm gifts are even more economical.

April 29 – May 21 : Shoppers can get additional savings on groceries, supplements and gifts.[iii]

{N}POWER FAMILY PERKS

Members of {N}power®, Natural Grocers' free loyalty program, will have access to additional Mother's Day promotions on groceries and gifts throughout the store, including:

May 6 – 8: {N}power members will receive a FREE 3-ounce Theo® Chocolate Bar. Limit 1 per {N}power account, while supplies last. [iv]

May 21 : {N }power members can enjoy discounts on quality ingredients for an affordable brunch with a Natural Grocers good4u ® Meal Deal. Feed a family of six for under $15 with Sausage Egg Bites vegetarian options under $16 ). [v] Through: {N

GIFT OF NUTRITIONAL COACHING + $5 COUPON

For those looking for one more gift idea for mom, (or themselves) Natural Grocers invites its customers to book a FREE, one-hour in-person, phone or video nutritional health coaching session and earn a $5 Natural Grocers coupon.[vi]

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 162 stores in 20 states. Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.

