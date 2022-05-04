Lazydays Holdings, Inc. To Acquire Dave's Claremore RV

Geographic Expansion Strategy Continues in the Oklahoma Market

TAMPA, Fla., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqCM: LAZY) ("Lazydays RV" or "Lazydays") has announced that it has signed a letter of intent to acquire Dave's Claremore RV. The dealership is located in Claremore, Oklahoma near Tulsa on historic Route 66 and Interstate 44. It is strategically located between the Oklahoma City and the Ozarks markets. Dave's Claremore RV offers a selection of outstanding RV brands including Forest River, Thor, and East to West. The acquisition is expected to be finalized within 90 days.

"We are extremely pleased to announce our intent to acquire Dave's Claremore RV," stated Robert DeVincenzi, Interim CEO of Lazydays. "Tulsa and the adjacent region are very attractive RV markets. For 35 years, the Pierce family has built an outstanding organization and operation. We are delighted that Stephanie Pierce, along with the founders Dave and Gloria Pierce, have entrusted Lazydays to guide Dave's Claremore RV into the future. We welcome their tremendous team into the Lazydays' family of dealerships."

"We couldn't be prouder of what our family and employees have built over the past 35 years," commented Stephanie Pierce. "Dave's Claremore RV is a premier RV dealership, and we owe its success to our incredible team and their commitment and dedication. We know they will do great things with Lazydays. The culture of Lazydays is a great match with its focus on employees and customers."

Lazydays currently operates sixteen dealerships in Florida, Colorado, Arizona, Minnesota, Tennessee, Indiana, Oregon, Washington, and Wisconsin; and operates a dedicated Service Center location near Houston, Texas.

ABOUT LAZYDAYS RV

As an iconic brand in the RV industry, Lazydays, The RV Authority, consistently provides the best RV sales, service, and ownership experience, which is why RVers and their families become Customers for Life. Lazydays continues to add locations at a rapid pace as it executes its geographic expansion strategy that includes both acquisitions and greenfields.

Since 1976, Lazydays RV has built a reputation for providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service excellence and unparalleled product expertise, along with being a preferred place to rest and recharge with other RVers. By offering the largest selection of RV brands from the nation's leading manufacturers, state-of-the-art service facilities, and thousands of accessories and hard-to-find parts, Lazydays RV provides everything RVers need and want.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "LAZY."

Forward‐Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe Lazydays future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, including statements regarding Lazydays' expectations for future operating results, its expectations regarding the impact of its recently acquired dealerships in Maryville, Tennessee, Portland, Oregon, Vancouver, Washington and Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and its greenfield start-ups near Nashville, Tennessee, Monticello, Minnesota, Fort Pierce, Florida, near Omaha, Nebraska, Wilmington, Ohio and Surprise, Arizona; and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Lazydays. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to various factors, including the impact of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, including from current and future sanctions imposed by governments or other authorities, including economic conditions generally (including increasing fuel costs), conditions in the credit markets and changes in interest rates, conditions in the capital markets, the continuing impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and other factors described from time to time in Lazydays' SEC reports and filings, which are available at www.sec.gov and other factors that Lazydays may not have currently identified or quantified. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release, and Lazydays undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, unless otherwise required by law.

