Triad Business Bank (OTC Pink - "TBBC") Announces Unaudited First Quarter Results

GREENSBORO, N.C., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triad Business Bank (the "Bank") began operations in March of 2020 with a vision to reinvest local wealth back into the Triad's business community.  The period ended March 31, 2022 was the Bank's eighth quarter since inception and the Bank's first quarter of profitable core operations (net income before provision for loan losses and taxes).  Core operating income totaled $61,000 which was a $149,000 improvement from the previous quarter.  Core loans expanded at a record pace of $50.0 million for the quarter, a 30% increase over the balance at December 31, 2021.  The loan increase drove a 23% increase in interest income on core loans (the Bank's primary source of revenue) over the previous quarter, whereas operating expenses increased only 1%.

"In two years of operations, Triad Business Bank has grown to $392 million in total assets and has become an important economic catalyst for small and midsize businesses in the Triad.  Following on the Bank's early successes, strong capital position and positive growth trends, the Bank is well positioned for continued expansion," commented CEO Ramsey K. Hamadi.  Hamadi continued, "The Bank's net interest margin expanded 14 basis points in the first quarter of 2022.  We expect the federal funds rate to continue to rise in the near term, and the rates the Bank receives on its interest-earning assets are expected to increase faster than the rates it pays on its interest-bearing liabilities.  This will cause the gross earnings spread between these assets and liabilities to increase thereby providing the Bank with a greater opportunity for increased core operating profitability.  While the Bank's core earnings are expected to benefit from higher interest rates, the rapid change in market conditions has caused a decline in the value of the Bank's investment portfolio.  For accounting purposes, this is reflected in shareholders' equity as accumulated other comprehensive loss and totaled $8.3 million at March 31, 2022.  This is expected to be a temporary loss and should return to $0 if the underlying investments are held to maturity.  There are no current credit concerns in the investment portfolio.  Comprehensive income fluctuations are excluded from the Bank's regulatory capital and therefore will not impact the Bank's capacity for growth."

Bank's First Quarter 2022 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2021:

Balance Sheet Highlights:

  • Core loans increased $50.0 million to $217.7 million, or 30%
  • Total assets increased $19.2 million to $392.2 million, or 5%
  • Deposits increased $27.6 million to $332.9 million, or 9%
  • Allowance for loan losses increased $626,000 to $2.7 million, or 1.25% of core loans
  • No classified, nonperforming or past due assets reported
  • New loan pipeline remains robust at approximately $112 million
  • Regulatory total risk-based capital increased $145,000 to $60.4 million

Income Statement Highlights:

  • Core operating earnings (net income before provision for loan loss and taxes) increased $149,000 to $61,000 compared to a loss of $88,000 in the previous quarter
  • Net interest income increased 9% to $2.3 million
  • Interest income on core loans increased $316,000, or 23%, but was partially offset by a $224,000 decline in Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan income
  • Noninterest income increased $15,000, or 13%
  • Noninterest expense increased $35,000, or 1%

First Quarter Results

The Bank reported a net loss of $569,000, or $0.09 per share, in the first quarter of 2022 compared to a net loss of $537,000, or $0.08 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.  However, when excluding the provision for loan losses and taxes, the first quarter of 2022 resulted in net core operating income of $61,000 compared to fourth quarter 2021 core operating loss of $88,000.

The Bank's primary source of income is the spread between the interest it earns on loans and investments and the interest it pays on deposits.  Total interest income increased $136,000 to $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $2.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.  Income on core loans increased 23% to $1.7 million but was partially offset by a $224,000 decline in PPP revenue.  PPP revenue totaled $143,000 for the first quarter, down from $367,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021.  Income on Investment securities totaled $805,000 for the first quarter compared to $751,000 for the fourth quarter.  Interest expense declined $65,000 in the first quarter to $303,000 from $368,000 in the fourth quarter.  The Bank's net interest margin increased to 2.50% in the first quarter from 2.36% in the fourth quarter, due primarily to the growth in loan balances and the decline in the cost of funds.  In the first quarter, the average balance of core loans increased to $195.0 million from $152.5 million in the 2021 fourth quarter.  The weighted average yield on core loans decreased to 3.50% in the first quarter from 3.55% in the preceding quarter.  The cost of interest-bearing liabilities declined from 0.67% in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 0.55% during the first quarter due to lower rates offered by the Bank.

Total assets increased $19.2 million to $392.2 million at March 31, 2022.  During the first quarter, cash balances declined by $18.4 million as excess cash and cash from deposit increases were used to fund the $50.0 million increase in loan balances.  Deposit balances increased $27.6 million in the first quarter.  The Bank issued $36 million of wholesale time deposits to support the Bank's funding of increased loan balances.  Although continued growth in new core deposit accounts occurred during the first quarter, core deposit balances did not maintain the same pace of first quarter loan growth.

Shareholders' equity declined $7.6 million to $49.4 million at March 31, 2022.  This decline was primarily driven by changes in the market value of the Bank's investment portfolio which resulted in a $7.1 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss.

Regulatory Capital

The Bank's regulatory capital, which is the primary factor that allows for bank growth, increased during the first quarter with total risk-based capital increasing by $145,000 to $60.4 million.  Total risk-based capital consists of tier 1 capital and tier 2 capital.  The Bank's tier 1 capital is largely a measure of the Bank's generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") equity but eliminates certain volatile elements such as accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).  The Bank's tier 1 capital declined $437,000 from $58.1 million at December 31, 2021 to $57.7 million at the end of the first quarter due primarily to the provision for loan losses.  The Bank's tier 2 capital increased by $582,000.  Tier 1 and tier 2 capital ratios are measured against total assets and risk-weighted assets.  For the Bank to be able to grow, the Bank must maintain capital ratios that meet a "well-capitalized" standard under regulatory guidelines.  The following is a summary presentation of the Bank's total capital to risk-weighted assets, tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and tier 1 capital to average assets in comparison with the regulatory guidelines:

Capital and Capital Ratios






Quarter Ended






3/31/2022






Amount


Ratio

Actual








(dollars in thousands)















Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)



$ 60,388


17.87%

Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)



$ 57,705


17.08%

Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)



$ 57,705


14.95%









Minimum To Be Well Capitalized Under






   Prompt Corrective Action Provisions






(dollars in thousands)















Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)



$ 34,000


10.00%

Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)



$ 27,000


8.00%

Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)



$ 19,000


5.00%

Loans

The Bank's core loans increased $50.0 million, or 30%, during the first quarter to $217.7 million compared to $167.7 million at December 31, 2021.  While not included in loans outstanding, the Bank also increased its unfunded loan commitments by $13.6 million to $100.4 million, bringing total core loans outstanding and unfunded commitments to $318.1 million.  At March 31, 2022, approximately 47% of the Bank's outstanding core loan portfolio was composed of commercial and industrial ("C&I") loans:

Loan Diversification

Loan Category

3/31/2022

Composition

Other Construction & Land Development

$              39,348,810


Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate

75,687,708


   Total Commercial Real Estate

115,036,518

53%




Owner Occupied Real Estate

35,278,275


C&I

67,003,656


   Total C&I

102,281,931

47%




Other Revolving Loans

335,939

0%




Total

$            217,654,388


Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $35,000, or 1%, and was $2.4 million in both the first quarter of 2022 and the prior quarter.  Salaries and benefits expense totaled $1.7 million in the first quarter and increased $85,000, or 5%, over the prior quarter.

Credit Risk

The Bank had no nonperforming assets and reported no criticized or substandard assets at March 31, 2022.  The Bank's loan portfolio has been underwritten conservatively with a focus on cash flows of prospective borrowers.

Deferred Tax Asset and AOCI (Non-GAAP Measures)

The Bank's GAAP tangible book value declined from $8.63 at December 31, 2021 to $7.49 at March 31, 2022.  On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the accumulated other comprehensive loss recorded in the first quarter and the impairment on the deferred tax asset (two reductions in capital the Bank anticipates it will recover over time), adjusted tangible book value was $8.98 at March 31, 2022 compared to $9.07 at December 31, 2021.

The organization and startup costs incurred during the Bank's organizational period and net operating losses the first twenty-four months of operations have created a deferred tax asset of $1.6 million.  This asset is currently fully impaired and will be carried at $0 until sufficient, verifiable evidence exists (generally, sustained profitability) to demonstrate that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized.  At that time, the valuation allowance will be reversed.

The change in value of the Bank's investment securities that are available for sale is recorded as an unrealized component of equity.  Assuming the underlying investment securities are held to maturity and there is no credit loss, the value of the securities will return to the face value at maturity.  Therefore, as a non-GAAP measure, the Bank eliminates the accumulated other comprehensive loss to reflect an adjusted tangible book value.  At March 31, 2022, the accumulated other comprehensive loss was $8.3 million.

Outlook

Over the long-term horizon, the Bank expects to be a net beneficiary of a rising interest rate environment.  With the mid-March 2022 announcement by the Federal Reserve to increase the federal funds rate, we are beginning to experience the positive impact of rising interest rates.  Because of changes in the yield curve, our newly originated loans are starting with higher rates than loans originated several months earlier.  The Bank uses a third-party consultant to assist in managing these changes in interest rate risk.  While the Bank maintains an awareness of changes in value through various asset and liability management tools, it primarily manages interest rate risk by performing earnings simulations to consider changes in net interest income based upon changes in the interest rate environment.  The most recent simulation indicates that over the next twelve months, the Bank is interest rate neutral and well positioned for rising or falling interest rates.  Our expectation is that the longer the higher interest rate environment continues, the greater the Bank's net interest income should be.

About Triad Business Bank

With three co-equal offices located in Winston-Salem, High Point and Greensboro, Triad Business Bank focuses on meeting the needs of small to midsize businesses and their owners by providing loans, treasury management and private banking, all with a high level of personal attention and best-in-class technology.  For more information, visit www.triadbusinessbank.com

Forward Looking Language

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Triad Business Bank.  These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of Triad Business Bank and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared.  These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions.  Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.  Triad Business Bank undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Triad Business Bank
























Balance Sheet (Unaudited)




March 31, 2022


December 31, 2021


September 30, 2021


June 30, 2021


March 31, 2021

















Assets















Cash & Due from Banks




$               20,310,759


$               38,743,278


$               73,134,972


$               48,089,006


$               22,158,909


Securities





141,254,967


149,560,211


132,753,497


65,049,332


59,398,336


Federal Funds Sold




-


-


-


-


-

















PPP Loans





7,592,431


11,605,363


22,675,019


40,276,095


83,016,045


Core Loans





217,654,388


167,657,470


132,115,788


108,315,230


95,143,122


Allowance for Loan Loss




(2,727,138)


(2,101,115)


(1,651,905)


(1,354,915)


(1,190,350)


Loans net





222,519,681


177,161,718


153,138,902


147,236,410


176,968,817

















Other Assets





8,133,919


7,516,522


6,622,029


6,102,655


6,055,185


Total Assets





$             392,219,326


$             372,981,729


$             365,649,400


$             266,477,403


$             264,581,247

















Liabilities















Demand Deposits




$             101,451,870


$             100,963,064


$               90,450,329


$               57,493,414


$               55,978,388


Interest-bearing NOW




41,499,830


42,820,018


23,921,946


21,626,263


21,956,030


Interest-bearing Savings & MMA




149,857,953


155,805,422


165,103,780


122,161,899


101,058,331


Time Deposits





40,098,022


5,731,398


8,040,235


8,027,714


8,818,530


Total Deposits





332,907,675


305,319,902


287,516,290


209,309,289


187,811,279


Other Borrowings




7,232,282


8,033,689


17,318,266


10,756,485


20,685,620


Fed Funds Purchased




-


-


-


-


9,346,000


Other Liabilities





2,648,360


2,651,588


2,493,999


2,204,446


2,523,649


Total Liabilities




342,788,317


316,005,179


307,328,555


222,270,220


220,366,548

















Shareholders' Equity














Common Stock





65,244,746


65,112,537


64,980,329


49,881,777


49,822,062


Accumulated Deficit




(7,539,404)


(6,970,816)


(6,434,054)


(6,114,560)


(5,801,946)


Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)


(8,274,333)


(1,165,171)


(225,430)


439,965


194,583


Total Shareholders' Equity




49,431,009


56,976,550


58,320,845


44,207,183


44,214,699

















Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity



$             392,219,326


$             372,981,729


$             365,649,400


$             266,477,403


$             264,581,247

















Shares Outstanding




6,602,984


6,602,984


6,602,984


5,102,984


5,102,984


Tangible Book Value per Share




$                         7.49


$                         8.63


$                         8.83


$                         8.66


$                         8.66
















Triad Business Bank



























Income Statement (Unaudited)





For three months ended


For three months ended


For three months ended


For three months ended


For three months ended








March 31, 2022


December 31, 2021


September 30, 2021


June 30, 2021


March 31, 2021


Interest Income















Interest & Fees on PPP Loans





$                              143,170


$                              367,328


$                              348,946


$                              819,102


$                                  745,907


Interest & Fees on Core Loans





1,682,226


1,366,047


1,218,791


948,447


727,116


Interest & Dividend Income on Securities




804,501


751,493


548,462


419,317


254,383


Interest Income on Balances Due from Banks




10,672


19,281


18,364


8,017


8,354


Other Interest Income





10,717


11,068


11,094


10,404


4,548


Total Interest Income





2,651,286


2,515,217


2,145,657


2,205,287


1,740,308


















Interest Expense















Interest on NOW Deposits





57,028


49,219


42,289


43,225


53,207


Interest on Savings & MMA Deposits 




203,850


285,101


222,766


197,613


183,260


Interest on Time Deposits





20,459


10,930


13,692


13,692


12,369


Interest on Fed Funds Purchased




918


-


-


422


-


Interest on Borrowings





11,739


12,565


16,434


24,320


18,525


Other Interest Expense





8,940


10,036


10,082


9,917


4,139


Total Interest Expense





302,934


367,851


305,263


289,189


271,500


Net Interest Income





2,348,352


2,147,366


1,840,394


1,916,098


1,468,808



Provision for Loan Losses




626,024


449,210


296,990


164,565


280,271


Net Interest Income After Provision for LL




1,722,328


1,698,156


1,543,404


1,751,533


1,188,537


















Total Noninterest Income





129,855


114,725


32,104


36,882


87,062


















Total Gain (Loss) on Securities




(11,907)


20,684


370,750


70,525


108,488


















Noninterest Expense















Salaries & Benefits





1,658,862


1,573,671


1,517,840


1,475,650


1,152,497


Premises & Equipment





122,069


119,100


120,048


118,819


114,060


Total Other Noninterest Expense




624,372


677,557


627,865


577,084


514,794


Total Noninterest Expense





2,405,303


2,370,328


2,265,753


2,171,553


1,781,351



















Loss before Income Tax




(565,027)


(536,763)


(319,495)


(312,613)


(397,264)



Income Tax





3,561


-


-


-


-



 Net Loss 





$                       (568,588)


$                       (536,763)


$                       (319,495)


$                       (312,613)


$                          (397,264)


















Net Loss per Share
















Basic & Diluted





$                            (0.09)


$                            (0.08)


$                            (0.05)


$                            (0.06)


$                                (0.08)


Weighted Average Shares Outstanding















Basic & Diluted





6,602,984


6,602,984


6,064,941


5,102,984


5,102,984


















Pre-Provision, Pre-Tax Income (Loss)




$                          60,997


$                         (87,553)


$                         (22,505)


$                       (148,048)


$                          (116,993)


















Triad Business Bank

























Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)
























Tangible Book Value



























Actual
3/31/2022


Non-GAAP
3/31/2022



Total Shareholders' Equity







$           49,431,009


$           49,431,009



Eliminate Deferred Tax Asset Valuation Allowance





-


1,592,167



Eliminate Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss





-


8,274,333



Adjusted Shareholders' Equity






$           49,431,009


$           59,297,509





























Shares Outstanding







6,602,984


6,602,984



Tangible Book Value per Share






$                        7.49


$                        8.98





























Effect of Non-GAAP Measures on Tangible Book Value







$                        1.49
















During the start-up phase of the Bank, a valuation allowance was created which fully impairs the deferred tax asset.  When sufficient, verifiable 


evidence exists (generally, sustained profitability) demonstrating that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized, the valuation 


allowance will be eliminated.  This Non-GAAP measure is shown to disclose the effect on tangible book value per share at March 31, 2022 had there 


been no valuation allowance at that date.
























Changes in the market value of available-for-sale securities are reflected in accumulated other comprehensive income.  Since the securities value  


will return to face value at maturity, assuming the underlying securities are held to maturity and there is no credit loss, accumulated other


comprehensive income has been eliminated in this Non-GAAP measure.






















Pre-Provision Loss

































Qtr Ended
3/31/2022


Qtr Ended
12/31/2021


Qtr Ended
9/30/2021

Loss Before Income Tax







$               (565,027)


$               (536,763)


$               (319,495)

Provision for Loan Losses







626,024


449,210


296,990

Pre-Provision Income (Loss) Before Income Tax (Non-GAAP)




$                   60,997


$                 (87,553)


$                 (22,505)














The pre-provision loss is a measure of operating performance exclusive of potential losses from lending.
















Triad Business Bank












































Key Ratios & Other Information (Unaudited)

















































Quarter Ended






Quarter Ended






Quarter Ended










3/31/2022






12/31/2021






9/30/2021






















































Interest






Interest






Interest










Income/


Yield/




Income/


Yield/




Income/


Yield/






Balance


Expense


Rate


Balance


Expense


Rate


Balance


Expense


Rate

Yield On Average Loans 





















Average PPP Loans




$     10,481,083


$           143,170


5.540%


$     16,324,782


$            367,328


8.927%


$         30,976,950


$             348,946


4.469%

Average Core Loans




194,987,088


1,682,226


3.499%


152,532,487


1,366,047


3.553%


117,826,020


1,218,791


4.104%























Yield on Average Investment Securities



$  145,816,868


$         804,501


2.238%


$  140,528,403


$         751,493


2.122%


$      96,025,414


$          548,462


2.266%























Cost of Average Interest-bearing Liabilities



$  221,981,810


$         302,934


0.553%


$  216,709,743


$         367,851


0.673%


$     179,677,948


$          305,263


0.674%























Net Interest Margin





















Interest Income 






$      2,651,286






$      2,515,217






$       2,145,657



Interest Expense






302,934






367,851






305,263



Average Earnings Assets




$  380,351,577






$  360,372,664






$     296,562,554





Net Interest Income & Net Interest Margin





2,348,352


2.504%




2,147,366


2.364%




1,840,394


2.462%























Loan to Asset Ratio





















Loan Balance





$   225,246,819






$   179,262,833






$      154,790,807





Total Assets





392,219,326




57.429%


372,981,729




48.062%


365,649,400




42.333%























Leverage Ratio






















Tier 1 Capital





$     57,705,342






$     58,141,721






$         58,546,275





Average Total Assets




393,553,369






369,837,690






301,575,704





Average FRB Borrowings




7,659,018




14.954%


12,049,791




16.250%


18,628,302




20.692%























Unfunded Commitments




$   100,350,230






$     86,746,649






$         73,508,450

















































Triad Business Bank
















































Capital and Capital Ratios (Unaudited)



















































Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended






3/31/2022


12/31/2021


9/30/2021


6/30/2021


3/31/2021






























Amount


Ratio


Amount


Ratio


Amount


Ratio


Amount


Ratio


Amount


Ratio

Actual
























(dollars in thousands)















































Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)



$  60,388


17.87%


$  60,243


21.40%


$  60,198


24.99%


$  45,122


24.68%


$  45,210


27.80%

























Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)



$  57,705


17.08%


$  58,142


20.65%


$  58,546


24.30%


$  43,767


23.94%


$  44,020


27.06%

























Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)



$  57,705


14.95%


$  58,142


16.25%


$  58,546


20.69%


$  43,767


18.02%


$  44,020


20.06%

















































Minimum To Be Well Capitalized Under






















   Prompt Corrective Action Provisions






















(dollars in thousands)















































Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)



$  34,000


10.00%


$  28,000


10.00%


$  24,000


10.00%


$  18,000


10.00%


$  16,000


10.00%

























Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)



$  27,000


8.00%


$  23,000


8.00%


$  19,000


8.00%


$  15,000


8.00%


$  13,000


8.00%

























Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)



$  19,000


5.00%


$  18,000


5.00%


$  14,000


5.00%


$  12,000


5.00%


$  11,000


5.00%









































































