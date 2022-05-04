TXU ENERGY ANNOUNCES RECIPIENTS OF 2022 ENERGY LEADERSHIP AWARDS

Award recognizes four recipients in the categories of sustainability, energy management, community, and innovation

IRVING, Texas, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TXU Energy today announced its recognition of four innovative, Houston-area companies as category winners in the 2022 TXU Energy Leadership Award Program. This program highlights corporate and non-profit leaders who define energy responsibility. The awards were announced in conjunction with the TXU Energy Summit held today in Houston.

Gabe Castro, senior vice president of business markets for TXU Energy, stated, "We pride ourselves on being leaders in sustainability, energy management, community giving, and innovation. We are proud to recognize customers who share these values and live their commitment through best-in-class practices. By recognizing these success stories, we're confident energy leaders across Texas will follow suit."

The four South Texas-area winners include:

Leadership in Sustainability – City of Angleton, Texas

The City of Angleton is committed to serving its nearly 20,000 residents with sustainable energy solutions. The city recently upgraded 46 park lights, replacing traditional bulbs with solar LED lights. The improvement will save 45,000 kWh hours each year and lower electrical infrastructure costs. The city is also installing solar streetlights to save energy and increase public safety.

The city recently partnered with TXU Energy to plant 10 large trees for residents to enjoy.

Leadership in Innovation – Tubular Services

Houston-based Tubular Services put technology to work to power a pipe finishing plant. The company recently installed a real-time demand response system to monitor grid conditions and energy pricing. The system alerts Tubular when energy prices cross a pre-determined threshold. Adjusting energy use at peak times has saved the company money and enhanced grid reliability across the state.

Leadership in Energy Management – Landmark Industries

Landmark Industries is one of Texas' largest convenience store owners, with nearly 300 locations operating under the Timewise brand. The company recently made a major investment in clean energy solutions, retrofitting interior and exterior lighting at 246 stores with LED bulbs. The upgrade has reduced lighting energy usage by nearly 90%.

Leadership in Community – Katy Christian Ministries

Katy Christian Ministries is changing lives through a variety of programs, including its food pantry and family crisis center. The nonprofit is also a partner in TXU Energy Aid, which uses donations from the company, our employees, customers, and other Texans to help thousands of families pay their electric bills. Katy Christian Ministries has used the funding to assist clients in a moment of need and help them build a path to becoming self-sufficient.

TXU Energy is proud to share the accomplishments of the recipients of its awards program and will present additional Energy Leadership Awards this fall at its Dallas / Fort Worth Metroplex summit. Learn more about what TXU Energy can do to help your business or organization achieve its energy and sustainability goals by visiting us on LinkedIn.

