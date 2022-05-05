AHAM ANNOUNCES NEW VOLUNTEER LEADERS

The Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM) announced the election of Tim Ferry, Group President, Tools and Home Products, Emerson Commercial & Residential Solutions, as Chair of its Board of Directors, as well as other officers and members of the Board.

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM) announced the election of Tim Ferry, Group President, Tools and Home Products, Emerson Commercial & Residential Solutions for a two-year term as Chair of its Board of Directors, as well as other officers and members of the Board.

Ferry, who previously served as Vice Chair, succeeds Pat Bassett, Vice President, Research and Development Home Appliances, Newell Brands. Bassett, who served as chair from 2020-22, will serve as Immediate Past Chair. Other officers elected by the Board are Dochul Choi, Senior Vice President, Global Business and Technology Strategy, Samsung Electronics America, Inc., as First Vice Chair; Dan Query, Vice President Fabric Care/Regulatory, Electrolux Home Products NA, as Second Vice Chair; and Kyran Hoff, Executive Director, Chief Engineer, GE Appliances, a Haier company, as Treasurer.

AHAM also announced the election of five at-large directors for three-year terms. Newly elected to the AHAM Board is Pam Klyn, Senior Vice President, Corporate Relations and Sustainability, Whirlpool Corporation. Re-elected Directors are Patricia Bassett, Vice President, Research and Development Home Appliances, Newell Brands; Kyran Hoff, Executive Director, Chief Engineer, GE Appliances, a Haier company; John I. Taylor, Senior Vice President, Public Affairs and Communications, LG Electronics USA, Inc.; and Paul V. Sikir, Vice President of Design Engineering, Sub-Zero Inc.

Also elected to the Board for two-year terms are AHAM Supplier Division Chair Anders Ludvigsen, Market Development Manager, Eastman Chemical Company; AHAM Canada Council Chair Mark Zielinski, Director Merchandising, Product and Demand Planning, Electrolux Major Appliances Canada.

Other AHAM Directors are Debbie Mudway, Senior Vice President and General Manager for the Americas, Helen of Troy – Health and Home; Steve Polinski, Chief Safety and Regulatory Officer, Miele, Inc.; James Sanduski, President, Sharp Home Electronics Company of America; and Alicia Cafferty, Vice President, Government Relations, Category Management, Laundry Care, BSH Home Appliances Corporation.

Also approved as ex-officio directors are AHAM's Division chairs Nathan Mouw, Senior Director, Global Product Safety & Regulatory Affairs, Whirlpool Corporation (Major Appliance Division Chair); Tom Siwek, Vice President, Safety & Compliance, SharkNinja Operating, LLC (Portable Appliance Division Chair); and William Harman, Vice President of Global Engineering, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (Floor Care Division Chair).

A full roster of AHAM's Board of Directors can be found on AHAM's website.

The Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM) is the trade association representing manufacturers of major, portable and floor care home appliances and suppliers to the industry. AHAM is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and maintains an office in Ottawa. AHAM is the single voice providing the home appliance industry and its customers leadership, advocacy and a forum for action — developing and implementing credible solutions for public policy, standards and business decisions. You can visit AHAM's web site at http://www.aham.org or follow us on Twitter @AHAM_Voice and @AHAM_Policy.

