Cardinality.ai Expands Executive Leadership Team with addition of New Chief Growth Officer & Chief Administrative Officer

Peter Allen & Anna Harper join Cardinality executive leadership team to accelerate growth and deliver highest level of customer satisfaction

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinality.ai, a data technology company helping government agencies achieve better outcomes through data-driven automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and built-for-purpose solutions, announced that Peter Allen and Anna Harper join Cardinality's executive leadership team as Chief Growth Officer & Chief Administrative Officer, respectively.

As CGO, Peter will collaborate with the executive leadership team and be responsible for accelerating growth by driving a go-to-market strategy that aligns with Cardinality's vision of impacting one billion people globally by 2024. An accomplished leader of sales and marketing teams across technology firms of diverse sizes, Peter led global sales and marketing for CSC, delivering over $15B in annual bookings, and has also led the growth functions for smaller companies serving specific industry segments, most recently serving as the senior vice president for sales & marketing at Benefitfocus, a $300M/year SaaS leader in employee benefits enrollment and administration. "Cardinality is earning a remarkable position among progressive government agencies for modernizing the ways citizens are served through social programs which improve quality of life. That's both the mission and momentum that I am honored to join," commented Allen.

Anna, in her role as CAO, is responsible for overseeing operational budgets, key performance indicators and staffing across Cardinality's global operations to ensure clients & employees have a seamless and positive experience. She has been serving as the Vice President of Operations for Cardinality for the last year and has established a strong foundation supporting the company's plans to scale. "It's a privilege to serve as a leader in an organization whose mission aligns with your personal goals. The opportunity to apply my expertise to an organization supporting government agencies to improve the lives of citizens has purpose and meaning", shared Harper.

"Peter & Anna are tremendous additions to our executive leadership team. Their experience and mastery in their respective fields complements the deep technology leadership and public sector domain expertise of our other leaders," said Thiag Loganathan, Cardinality's CEO. "We are looking forward to leveraging their expertise to enhance our growth & execution strategy and help us continue our journey to make it easier and faster for U.S. government workers to serve their constituents."

Over the past year, Cardinality has added three new state agencies to the growing roster of customers, secured outside investment from Attain Capital Partners, added industry leader Greg Baroni to its Board of Directors, confirmed Thiag Loganathan as CEO, appointed Kevin Jones to the Chief Operating Officer role, focusing on product engineering, customer activation and support, and the functional roadmap for the Cardinality platform. "We are executing our plan to fulfill our mission of improving outcomes for vulnerable populations in America, and globally, by enhancing the executive leadership that will serve us with expert steering," concluded Loganathan.

Cardinality is a data technology group helping government agencies achieve better outcomes by eliminating friction and improving the experience of citizens and government workers using Artificial Intelligence (AI) SaaS Solutions. Founded in 2017 by four serial entrepreneurs and a team of data specialists, the company has one goal: impact a billion lives. And it's already on its way—Cardinality solutions are being used by multiple agencies in the states of Indiana and Maryland. The company's suite of solutions was built specifically for workforce, health, and human services leveraging modern AI Case Management, CRM, ERP, RedBird AI, and Low-Code platform, so that agencies can modernize existing systems up to 50% faster than other low-code platforms and 200% faster than custom or unproven solutions.

Cardinality has been recognized as a GovTech 100 company in 2020, 2021, and 2022 and as the SaaSBOOMi vertical SaaS startup of 2020. For more information, please visit www.cardinality.ai .

