GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for April 2022

SÃO PAULO, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of April 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.

Highlights:  

  • GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 227.8%. Total seats increased 221.2% and the number of departures increased by 227.2%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 209.5% and the load factor was 78.2%.
  • GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 211.6% and demand (RPK) increased by 192.4%. GOL's domestic load factor was 77.7%. The volume of departures increased by 218.6% and seats increased by 212.8%.
  • GOL's international supply (ASK) was 145 million, the demand (RPK) was 127 million and international load factor was 87.4%.

April/22 Preliminary Traffic Figures:


Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)

 Accumulated Traffic Figures(¹)

LTM Traffic Figures (¹)


Operating data *

Apr/22

 Apr/21

% Var.

     4M22

       4M21

    % Var.

Apr/22

LTM

Apr/21

LTM

% Var.


Total GOL










Departures

14,889

4,551

227.2%

63,666

37,482

69.9%

150,019

97,886

63.8%


Seats (thousand)

2,595

808

221.2%

11,133

6,555

69.8%

26,311

17,077

64.5%


ASK (million)

2,927

893

227.8%

13,037

7,892

65.2%

30,127

20,333

58.2%


RPK (million)

2,288

739

209.5%

10,479

6,331

65.5%

24,743

16,320

61.1%


Load factor

78.2%

82.8%

-4.6 p.p

80.4%

80.2%

0.2 p.p

82.1%

80.3%

1.5 p.p


Pax on board (thousand)

1,960

661

196.5%

8,706

5,156

68.8%

21,058

13,443

66.3%


Domestic GOL











Departures

14,499

4,551

218.6%

62,510

37,482

66.8%

148,948

97,886

62.3%


Seats (thousand)

2,527

808

212.8%

10,933

6,555

66.8%

26,127

17,077

63.1%


ASK (million)

2,783

893

211.6%

12,552

7,892

59.0%

29,661

20,333

55.2%


RPK (million)

2,162

739

192.4%

10,095

6,331

59.5%

24,391

16,320

58.2%


Load factor

77.7%

82.8%

-5.1 p.p

80.4%

80.2%

0.2 p.p

82.2%

80.3%

1.6 p.p


Pax on board (thousand)

1,903

661

187.9%

8,546

5,156

65.7%

20,917

13,443

64.9%


International GOL











Departures

390

0

N.A.

1,156

0

N.A.

1,071

0

       N.A.


Seats (thousand)

67

0

N.A.

200

0

N.A.

183

0

N.A.


ASK (million)

145

0

N.A.

485

0

N.A.

466

0

N.A.


RPK (million)

127

0

N.A.

384

0

N.A.

352

0

N.A.


Load factor

87.4%

0

N.A.

79.2%

0

N.A.

75.5%

0

N.A.


Pax on board (thousand)

57

0

N.A.

160

0

N.A.

141

0

N.A.


On-time Departures

94.7%

97.3%

-2.6 p.p

95.3%

96.8%

-1.6 p.p

93.0%

95.8%

-3.0 p.p


Flight Completion

99.5%

97.7%

1.8 p.p

99.6%

98.0%

1.6 p.p

99.3%

98.1%

1.3 p.p


Cargo Ton (thousand)

5.1

2.6

99.9%

19.8

12.4

59.4%

46.8

32.4

52.5%














* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
(1) Preliminary Figures

GOL Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br
www.voegol.com.br/ir 
+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL is Brazil's largest airline, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since its founding in 2001, it has been the airline with the lowest unit cost in Latin America, which has enabled the democratization of air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM, in addition to making available to Customers many codeshare and interline agreements, bringing more convenience and ease of connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being First for Everyone", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest inventory of seats and the most legroom; the most complete platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best loyalty program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers parcels to various regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 15,000 highly qualified airline professionals focused on Safety, GOL's number one value, and operates a standardized fleet of 135 Boeing 737 aircraft. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ri.

