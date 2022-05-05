Home Depot Kids Workshops Return to Stores

ATLANTA, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning Saturday, May 7th, The Home Depot's Kids Workshops will return to in-store programming in U.S. stores. The workshops will take place on the first Saturday of each month, offering families an opportunity to complete DIY-projects together.

To maintain customer and associate safety, The Home Depot moved all Workshop activities to virtual offerings in 2020. Since going virtual, The Home Depot has donated more than 1.6 million workshop kits to individuals, community events and more than 100 nonprofit organizations through The Home Depot Foundation.

In addition to bringing families together, The Home Depot's Kids Workshops create a hands-on learning experience that sparks creativity, promotes problem-solving and encourages social interaction for the youngest generation of DIYers. Each month a new seasonal-themed workshop will be offered, beginning with a Picket Fence Planter in May. Upcoming projects include a Constellation Viewer, Summer Camper and Pencil Desk Organizer. All tools and materials needed to complete the Workshop will be available and a Home Depot Associate will be there to assist families as necessary. Kids in attendance will receive a kid-sized Home Depot Apron, collectible pin and certificate of project completion for participation.

"For twenty-five years, the Kids Workshops program has been a part of The Home Depot's DNA and we are excited to host them again in our stores," said Ann-Marie Campbell, Executive Vice President U.S. Stores & International Operations at The Home Depot. "Kids Workshops have always been a favorite among our associates. We love that our workshops can be a bonding moment for families and inspire the younger generations to build and learn."

In addition to its Kids Workshops offering, The Home Depot also hosts a variety of online workshops for aspiring doers and professionals led by our knowledgeable associates and industry experts, including Homeowner 101 Livestreams, DIY, Seasonal and Pro Workshops. Through its workshops and online Project Guides, doers of all skill levels and interests can learn from the home improvement retailer.

The Kids Workshop program will take place in U.S. Stores from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. local time on the first Saturday of each month. Stores will operate the Kids Workshop program in accordance with local and state CDC guidelines. For more information, please visit https://www.homedepot.com/workshops/.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of fiscal year 2021, the company operated a total of 2,317 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The company employs approximately 500,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index. The Home Depot is #18 on the 2021 Fortune 500.

