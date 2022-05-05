TIKOMED and IQVIA announce a strategic collaboration for the development of TIKOMED's lead drug platform candidate ILB®

VIKEN, Sweden, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Swedish biopharmaceutical company TikoMed AB and IQVIA announce a key strategic collaboration with the aim to accelerate the development of TikoMed's lead drug platform candidate ILB®, a broad-spectrum small molecule drug candidate with curative potential in a wide range of diseases driven by acute and chronic inflammation.

The collaboration will support TikoMed's clinical development, regulatory and commercial strategies. IQVIA brings together deep therapeutic expertise, unparalleled data, and technology alongside flexible operating models to enable biopharma organisations such as TikoMed to accelerate the clinical development and commercialisation of innovative products that improve patient lives.

"We are thrilled to have IQVIA involved supporting TikoMed with the next steps in our journey to improve human life by enhancing the body's natural ability to self-repair and regenerate. With our highly scalable proprietary drug platform we aim to provide safe, effective and affordable therapies to as many patients as possible across the globe", said CEO Anders Kristensson.

Fiona Stewart, Head of Strategic Alliance Management Europe from IQVIA said "We are delighted TikoMed has selected IQVIA to strategically collaborate in the development of ILB®. We look forward to leveraging our depth of experience to help accelerate the availability of these medicines to the patients who need them the most."

TikoMed was advised by The Connecting Architects on this strategic collaboration.

TikoMed AB

TikoMed is committed to improve human life by exploring and harnessing the medical potential of the body's ability to self-repair and regenerate. With an adaptive, multi modal mechanism of action, TikoMed's drug platform rebalances the body's inflammatory, immune and fibrotic responses to acute and chronic inflammation in order to enhance self-repair and regeneration. Currently applied as a therapy in neurodegeneration and an enabling technology for advanced therapies, the initial development programs include ALS, TBI and islet cell transplantation. Broader use of the drug platform will be considered for a wider range of diseases using a creative business and financing model. TikoMed's highly scalable proprietary technology aims to provide safe, qualitative and affordable medicine to as many patients as possible across the globe. TikoMed is privately-owned and based in Viken, Sweden. To learn more, visit www.tikomed.com or call our office at +46 42 23 84 40 or email us on info@tikomed.com.

IQVIA

IQVIA is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ delivers powerful insights with speed and agility - enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 79,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

