US HEALTH TECH COMPANY LAUNCHES PODCAST MINI-SERIES TO HIGHLIGHT INSPIRING STORIES FROM THEIR EMPLOYEES IN UKRAINE

SALT LAKE CITY, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Doxy.me, the world's largest simple, free, and secure telemedicine solution , launches a podcast documenting the courageous stories of their employees impacted by the war in Ukraine.

At the start of the invasion, doxy.me had nearly 50 employees based in Ukraine. The " Heroes of Doxy.me " miniseries documents their harrowing, inspiring, and at times shocking experiences. Their stories include:

mother forced to leave her husband and oldest son behind as she fled to Poland . forced to leave her husband and oldest son behind as she fled to

Ukraine and volunteer at a humanitarian distribution center. HR manager who chose to stay inand volunteer at a humanitarian distribution center.

woman who spent nights huddled in Kyiv subways while air raid sirens filled the air. A youngwho spent nights huddled insubways while air raid sirens filled the air.

developer who stepped away from the computer to serve in the Ukrainian armed forces.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, doxy.me experienced unprecedented growth ballooning to over 1 million providers on the platform. To meet the extraordinary demand, the company rapidly expanded the team in Ukraine. "The Ukrainians were there to get us through the COVID-19 surge, we now have an obligation to get them through this war," says Brandon M. Welch, MS, PhD, founder and CEO of doxy.me.

After visiting the team in Lviv, Ukraine in March, Welch was deeply inspired by the resilience, strength, and courage of the Ukrainian teammates. "I felt we needed to help them share their stories on a wider scale," says Welch.

Prior to the invasion, doxy.me prepared an emergency action plan for its Ukrainian employees: a plan which provided a safe house in Lviv, covered relocation expenses, guaranteed their jobs, provided counseling, and more. Doxy.me is happy to report that all employees are accounted for and safe.

We invite everyone to listen to their stories and buy a " We Stand with Ukraine " t-shirt. 100% of the proceeds go to local charitable organizations in Ukraine selected by employees located there.

About doxy.me

Founded in 2014, doxy.me is the largest HIPAA-compliant telemedicine platform in the US with more than 1 million healthcare providers who collectively saw more than 90,000,000 patients in 2021. Doxy.me's approximately 150 employees are primarily located in Charleston, SC; Salt Lake City, UT; Rochester, NY; Western Europe and Ukraine.

