ZeroEyes, Inc. AI Gun Detection Software First Video Analytics Technology to be Awarded DT&E SAFETY Act Designation

PHILADELPHIA, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes, creators of the only A.I.-based video analytics platform focused solely on gun detection, today announced that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has recognized the company's DeepZero™ gun detection software as promising antiterrorism technology and awarded it with the SAFETY Act Developmental Testing and Evaluation (DT&E) designation. This marks the first time that any video analytics technology has received any kind of SAFETY Act designation.

ZeroEyes weapons detection AI is the first video analytics technology to receive any kind of SAFETY Act designation.

The Support Anti-Terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies (SAFETY) Act was enacted by Congress in 2002 to encourage the development and deployment of antiterrorism technologies by limiting the liability of its developers and sellers in the event of a terrorist attack. As part of a comprehensive review of ZeroEyes' DT&E Designation application, taking into account testing and deployment plans, along with testimonials from ZeroEyes customers on their technology effectiveness, DHS has awarded ZeroEyes with the SAFETY Act DT&E Designation, the first step to achieving full SAFETY Act Certification. Under the DT&E Designation, ZeroEyes and select customers are granted antiterrorism liability protections, enabling risk-free deployments of DeepZero to further demonstrate its effectiveness and pave the way for full Designation status and ultimately Certification.

ZeroEyes' solution uses hundreds of thousands of proprietary images and videos to train its AI gun detection to be the most comprehensive and superior technology in the market. The software layers advanced machine learning over the customer's existing security cameras and solely relies on the expertise of former United States military specialists to deliver accurate and actionable intelligence about the brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, ultimately saving both time and lives.

"It is an honor to be the first video analytics company to receive the SAFETY Act DT&E designation," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "With its high barrier of entry, the DT&E designation sends a signal to the rest of the industry that ZeroEyes AI gun detection software meets the strict criteria established by the DHS. This achievement demonstrates that ZeroEyes has shown promise in its effectiveness at detecting guns."

"Having the DT&E designation is immensely important to our existing and potential customers," said Tim Sulzer, CTO of ZeroEyes. "We are hopeful that this will encourage further deployments, increasing ZeroEyes' potential to mitigate mass shootings and gun related violence."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified A.I. gun detection software solution that integrates into existing security cameras and mitigates mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos – ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and Special Operations military veterans, ZeroEyes delivers accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, within 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected. The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges / universities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com.

